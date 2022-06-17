Engadget Podcast: Google's AI isn't sentient but we must examine the ethics

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn dig into the story around Google engineer Blake Lemoine’s interview with the Washington Post and his belief that the company’s LaMDA language model is alive. What does it mean for AI (or anything else) to have consciousness? Do people understand AI, and what other areas of concern should we as a society consider as machines become more sophisticated and human-like? Then, we recap some of the biggest gaming news this week, as well as some wacky gadget announcements.

Engadget · No, Google's AI isn't sentient



Topics

No, Google’s LaMDA AI isn’t sentient – 1:40

First look at gameplay from Bethesda’s Starfield RPG at Summer Games Fest – 25:39

Capcom announces Street Fighter 6 with a gorgeous trailer – 29:22

Hideo Kojima’s next game will be for Xbox – 32:55

Overwatch 2 early access coming on October 4th – 33:43

US proposes legislation to ban sale of location data – 34:14

Sony released a $3,700 Walkman – 38:42

Working on – 43:13

Pop culture picks – 44:34

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien