Engadget Podcast: The Pixel 7 and Google’s new family of devices

This week, Cherlynn, Devindra and Engadget’s Sam Rutherford dive into everything we learned at Google’s Pixel 7 event. Sure, it’s nice to have new phones, but it’s even nicer to see Google developing a cohesive design for all of its new devices. The Pixel Watch actually looks cool! And while we were ready to knock the (way too late) Pixel Tablet, its speaker base seems genuinely useful. Google may have finally figured out how to combine its software and AI smarts with well-designed hardware.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro first thoughts – 12:04

Pixel Watch – 18:00

Also announced, Google Nest updates – 37:11

Intel Arc A750 and A770 graphics cards review – 42:27

Elon Musk announces intent to buy Twitter (again) – 44:56

Tesla showed off its robot (sort of) – 46:32

Gatorade made a smart water bottle – 47:40

iPhone 14 Plus review – 49:42

Pop culture picks – 52:41

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh