U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.25
    +30.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,335.00
    +179.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,098.25
    +131.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.80
    +16.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.20
    -0.61 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.40
    -31.90 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.55 (-2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1227
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    +0.0350 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    29.32
    -1.70 (-5.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3388
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5550
    +0.0780 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,599.93
    +4,116.28 (+11.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.40
    +105.27 (+13.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,422.70
    +215.32 (+2.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Engadget Podcast: Diving into Horizon Forbidden West, the PS VR2 and Uncharted

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast (Engadget)

It’s a gaming heavy week! Devindra chats with Engadget Senior Editor Jessica Conditt about one of our most anticipated games of the year, Horizon Forbidden West. Plus, they dive into the lackluster Street Fighter 6 reveal, the PlayStation VR 2 and what’s up with Elden Ring. Finally, we explore what went wrong with the Uncharted movie.

Engadget · Horizon Forbidden West, PS VR2 and Uncharted

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Subscribe!


Topics

  • Horizon Forbidden West is here – 2:24

  • PlayStation VR2 details are finally out – 17:47

  • Street Fighter 6 was announced – 22:24

  • Intel and AMD announce powerful new chips for ultraportables – 28:08

  • A new tool on Steam will check your library for Steam Deck compatibility – 30:17

  • Working on – 33:00

  • Pop Culture Picks – 34:29

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Jessica Conditt and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos and Luke Brooks
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Recommended Stories

  • The new Moto Edge+ wants to be a more affordable Galaxy Note

    Featuring stylus support (but no on-board stylus storage) and a starting price of $900, the new Moto Edge+ is basically a more affordable take on Samsung's iconic Galaxy Note phones.

  • Apple Seen Unveiling Lower-Cost 5G iPhone At Upcoming Event

    Consumer electronics giant Apple is likely to introduce a lower-cost 5G iPhone at a spring product launch event, analysts say.

  • Global NFT Sales Hit Record $7 Billion in January Despite Crypto Slump

    While the crypto market at large has been slumping in the first month of the year, NFTs continue the explosive trajectory they have been on since 2021. In fact, global NFT sales hit a record $7.3...

  • This mechanical keyboard is something else

    The market for mechanical keyboards has boomed in recent years and the pandemic only added fuel to it as people looked to improve their home setups (and spend their stimulus checks). Today, you can find anything from a $20 AliExpress special to a $600 Keycult board -- before keycaps and switches, if you can even get one. Angry Miao tells me it doesn't currently have plans for another Am Hatsu production run, so chances are the prices on the secondary market will be quite a bit more than the original retail price.

  • Reddit app revamp adds a Discover Tab for finding communities, new navigation

    Reddit today is launching the first major change to its mobile app in over two years with the addition of a new Discover Tab, offering personalized recommendations, as well as a revamped navigation system that includes new Community and Profile menus where users can quickly access and reorganize their subscriptions or access their profile settings. Reddit today has more than 100,000 active communities, but many of them are still under-exposed, it notes. "The big thing we're really trying to solve for here is that it can be hard to find subreddits and communities that you want to develop a deep connection to," explains Jason Costa, Reddit's director of Product for Content and Communities.

  • Zoom Unveils New Call Center Product After Failed Five9 Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. unveiled an updated product aimed at enhancing customer support for businesses after a failed $14.7 billion bid last year for now rival call center software vendor Five9 Inc. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Earl

  • Reddit’s app is getting an Instagram-like ‘Discover’ feed

    Reddit introduced a new “Discover” section that will surface a personalized stream of photos, GIFs and videos.

  • Kremlin website goes dark amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The Kremlin’s website has gone offline amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The same problems were found on other official websites, including that of the State Duma. It follows similar outages in Ukraine over recent days.

  • Dreametech’s powerful Z10 Pro auto-empty robot vacuum hit the lowest price of 2022

    Amazon is running some great deals this week on Roomba robot vacuums. For example, the beloved Roomba 694 with Alexa is down to just $249.99. If you just want a low-cost entry-level model for quick cleanups, that’s a great option. But neither one is a self-emptying robot vacuum. If you want a more powerful and … The post Dreametech’s powerful Z10 Pro auto-empty robot vacuum hit the lowest price of 2022 appeared first on BGR.

  • Russia-backed hackers behind powerful new malware, UK and US say

    Report comes as Ukraine faces cyber-attack and allies brace for state-sponsored hacksRussia-Ukraine invasion latest news: follow live updates Ukrainian people and supporters protest over the Russian threat of invasion outside the Russian embassy in London. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian A cyber report published by intelligence agencies in the UK and US on Wednesday has attributed insidious new malware to a notorious Russia-backed hacking group. The findings come as Russia launches an inv

  • iPhone Face ID repairs may soon no longer require a whole device replacement

    The move could help reduce Apple's carbon footprint, according to a leaked memo.

  • The Morning After: Marvel's Netflix shows will reappear on Disney+, but only in Canada

    Today’s tech headlines: Intel claims its 12th-gen ultraportable chips will offer a performance boost alongside energy efficiency gains, Marvel's Netflix shows are coming to Disney+, but only in Canada for now, and Apple adds more anti-stalking messaging to AirTags in new iOS beta.

  • This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

    You won’t find a better looking wireless charger.

  • Intel claims its 12th-gen ultraportable chips are a huge step forward

    After unveiling its beefy H-series 12th-gen laptop chips during CES, Intel is finally ready to shed more light on its new U and P-series CPUs for ultraportables.

  • Exclusive-Ukraine calls on hacker underground to defend against Russia

    The government of Ukraine is asking for volunteers from the country's hacker underground to help protect critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops, according two people involved in the project. As Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine, requests for volunteers began to appear on hacker forums on Thursday morning, as many residents fled the capital Kyiv. Yegor Aushev, co-founder of a cybersecurity company in Kyiv, told Reuters he wrote the post at the request of a senior Defense Ministry official who contacted him on Thursday.

  • Analyst Report: Palo Alto Networks Inc

    Palo Alto provides integrated internet security solutions for enterprise customers. The company's solutions are based on its 'next-generation' firewall and security platform, and also include software applications for various enterprise security needs. The company's founders include current Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk, formerly of Checkpoint Software. The company shipped its first products in 2009 and completed its IPO in July 2012 at an initial share price of $42. About 40% of the company's revenue is generated outside the U.S.

  • Ukraine conflict brings cybersecurity risks to US homes, businesses

    Regular Americans could find themselves targets of Russian cyberwarfare. Roberto Westbrook via Getty ImagesAll cybersecurity is local, regardless of the world situation. That means it’s personal, too – in Americans’ homes, computers and online accounts. As violence spreads thousands of miles away from the U.S., my strong recommendation is that all Americans remain vigilant and check on their own cybersecurity. While organizations reinforce their cybersecurity posture during this period of geopol

  • Microsoft Wants to Secure All Your Clouds, Including Amazon and Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is expanding its product for finding and monitoring security weak spots in cloud-computing to include rival Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud Platform.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineMi

  • Somerville's RightHand Robotics picks SoftBank as investor

    RightHand Robotics Inc., a Somerville-based robotics startup with 75 employees in the Bay State, has closed a new $66 million round.

  • Cloudflare to acquire Area 1 Security, a startup that blocks phishing emails

    Cloudflare has announced that it plans to acquire Area 1 Security, a security startup that has developed a product that stops phishing attacks before they land in an employee’s inbox. Cloudflare plans to spend around $162 million on the acquisition. The company will use both cash and stock to fund the acquisition.