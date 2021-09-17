Engadget Podcast: iPhone 13 and why we’re more excited for the new iPad Mini
So Apple really called it the iPhone 13. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about Apple’s latest announcements, and why the iPhone 13 is more like an iPhone 12S. Also, they discuss why the revamped iPad Mini is the most intriguing new Apple gadget this year. (Hold off on getting a new iPad Air for now, folks.)
Engadget · iPhone 13, iPad Mini and the rest of Apple’s 2021 lineup
Topics
What’s new with the iPhone 13 (A15, camera, battery life, and more) – 3:07
The iPad mini stole the show – 25:43
Classic iPad was also updated – 32:04
Apple Watch Series 7: smaller bezels, faster charging – 33:10
Fitness+ Updates – 38:22
Nintendo drops Bluetooth audio for Switch out of nowhere – 49:13
Sonos Beam with Dolby Atmos – 52:59
Working on – 1:01:42
Pop culture picks – 1:05:14
Video livestream
Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien