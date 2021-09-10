Engadget Podcast: iPhone 13 event preview, hands-on with Facebook's smart glasses

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn chat with Wired Reviews Editor Julian Chokkattu about Apple’s upcoming launch event on September 14th. What will the next iPhone be called, and what new features will it bring? We’ll bring down everything we know so far, along with other new hardware to expect from Apple. Also, Devindra and Engadget Senior Editor Karissa Bell chat about Facebook’s first smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Stories. Are we ready for a world where everyone has cameras on their faces? Probably not!

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Apple iPhone 13 event preview, hands-on with Facebook’s smart glasses



Subscribe!



Topics





Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guests: Wired Reviews Editor Julian Chokkattu, Engadget Senior Editor Karissa Bell

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien