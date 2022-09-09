U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

Engadget Podcast: Diving into the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget

It’s Apple week, everyone! Editor-in-chief Dana Wollman joins Devindra to chat about everything Apple announced, including the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, as well as all of the Apple Watches. Sure, they’re faster and have many more features, but did you know they could potentially save your life? At least, that’s the idea Apple is trying to sell.

We’re still not quite sold on the Apple Watch Ultra, but it’s sure to become the next over-priced wrist accessory for tech bros. Also, Dana discusses Apple’s new ovulation tracking feature in the Apple Watch Series 8/Ultra, which is a big step forward from its previous efforts.

Engadget · Apple unveils the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Topics

  • Apple’s Far Out event: overview and what we didn’t see – 1:23

  • iPhone 14 Pro – 16:39

  • iPhone 14 – 22:18

  • Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 – 34:11

  • Apple Watch SE – 41:09

  • Pop culture picks – 50:27

Livestream

Credits
Hosts: Dana Wollman and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh

