Engadget Podcast: The repairable iPhone 14 and NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 GPUs

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget

Surprise! The iPhone 14 is pretty repairable, it turns out. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget’s Sam Rutherford about this move towards greater repairability and what it means for future iPhones. Also, they dive into NVIDIA’s powerful (and expensive!) new RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs. Sure, they’re faster than before, but does anyone really need all that power?

Engadget · The repairable iPhone 14, NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 GPUs

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Subscribe!


Topics

  • The iPhone 14 is surprisingly repairable – 1:17

  • NVIDIA announces RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs (and a Portal mod with ray tracing) – 21:08

  • Huge hack at Rockstar leaks GTA 6 videos and dev code – 34:22

  • Uber was also hacked last week by the same crew that hit Rockstar – 38:37

  • Windows 11 2022 Update – 40:21

  • Google is offering a $30 1080p HDR Chrome cast with Google TV – 44:05

  • Does anyone need the Logitech G cloud gaming handset? – 46:59

  • Twitch is banning gambling streams on October 18 – 51:56

  • Working on – 55:34

  • Pop culture picks – 1:01:35

Livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Sam Rutherford
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh

