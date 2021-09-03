Engadget Podcast: Satellite on iPhone, Windows 11, Neill Blomkamp on 'Demonic'

We're back after a week off, and we've got a lot of news to catch up on! This week, Devindra chats with Senior Editor Daniel Cooper about the iPhone potentially getting satellite phone connectivity, as well as the upcoming launch of Windows 11. Plus, they answer some questions from our YouTube livestream audience. And of course, they can't help but dive into the messy Ted Lasso season 2 discourse.

If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Satellite on iPhone, Windows 11, Neill Blomkamp on Demonic



Topics



00:45: Senior Editor Dan Cooper joins

01:56: News talk: Will the next iPhone have satellite calling?

07:12: BTW, we're now Yahoo again!

07:50: Apple will let some media apps link to outside payment providers

09:55: Apple announces the first states to bring driver's license to Apple Wallet

14:15: Microsoft announces a Surface event on Sept 22, Windows 11 launching Oct. 5

22:15: Twitch streamers organized #DayOffTwitch to protest hate raids

26:15: RIP Locast

37:28: Audience Q&A

49:30: Dev working on: Razer Blade 14, Twelve Minutes

55:30: Dan working on: HP Pavilion Aero, Saints Row

1:06:00: Pop culture picks: Ted Lasso, Candyman, Lower Decks

1:23:10: Neill Blomkamp on Demonic



Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Daniel Cooper and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien