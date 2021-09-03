U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

JUST IN:

Payrolls rise by disappointing 235,000 while unemployment rate falls to 5.2%

Results were a big miss on expectations

Engadget Podcast: Satellite on iPhone, Windows 11, Neill Blomkamp on 'Demonic'

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
The Engadget Podcast logo.

We're back after a week off, and we've got a lot of news to catch up on! This week, Devindra chats with Senior Editor Daniel Cooper about the iPhone potentially getting satellite phone connectivity, as well as the upcoming launch of Windows 11. Plus, they answer some questions from our YouTube livestream audience. And of course, they can't help but dive into the messy Ted Lasso season 2 discourse. 

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Satellite on iPhone, Windows 11, Neill Blomkamp on Demonic


Subscribe!


Topics

  • 00:45: Senior Editor Dan Cooper joins

  • 01:56: News talk: Will the next iPhone have satellite calling?

  • 07:12: BTW, we're now Yahoo again!

  • 07:50: Apple will let some media apps link to outside payment providers

  • 09:55: Apple announces the first states to bring driver's license to Apple Wallet

  • 14:15: Microsoft announces a Surface event on Sept 22, Windows 11 launching Oct. 5

  • 22:15: Twitch streamers organized #DayOffTwitch to protest hate raids

  • 26:15: RIP Locast

  • 37:28: Audience Q&A

  • 49:30: Dev working on: Razer Blade 14, Twelve Minutes 

  • 55:30: Dan working on: HP Pavilion Aero, Saints Row

  • 1:06:00: Pop culture picks: Ted Lasso, Candyman, Lower Decks

  • 1:23:10: Neill Blomkamp on Demonic


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Daniel Cooper and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

