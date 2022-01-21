U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

Engadget Podcast: James Webb’s eye in the stars, Microsoft buys Activision

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast

Now that the James Webb Space Telescope is safely on the way to its orbital home, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about why it’s so important with Space.com editor-in-chief Tariq Malik, as well as science and technology journalist Swapna Krishna. They dive into why it’s such a big upgrade from Hubble, as well as the discoveries astronomers hope to make about exoplanets, black holes and our own solar system. Also, Senior Editor Jessica Conditt joins to chat about Microsoft’s mammoth $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Is more consolidating a bad thing for the video game industry? (Spoilers: Probably.)

Engadget · James Webb's eye in the stars, Microsoft buys Activision

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Subscribe!


Topics

  • James Webb Space Telescope post-launch update – 1:07

  • Microsoft buys Activision/Blizzard for $68.7 billion – 31:03

  • Working On – 58:46

  • Pop Culture Picks – 1:01:06

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guests: Tariq Malik and Swapna Krishna
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos and Luke Brooks
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack 

