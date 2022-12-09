Engadget Podcast: LensaAI selfies and ChatGPT dominated our socials this week

This week, many of us saw our social media feeds taken over by colorful, surreal pictures of people we follow, except they don’t quite look like themselves. The images were generated by Lensa AI, and it’s the latest in what feels like a now-annual trend to use a new app to create mockups of your face in various scenarios. Alongside Lensa, some folks also saw blocks of text from another AI generator, ChatGPT. So on this episode of the podcast, Devindra and Cherlynn chat the appeal, implications and possible future of these types of AI, before being joined by Engadget editor-at-large James Trew for a check in on the state of action cameras.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Subscribe!



Topics

Lensa AI "magic avatars" and ChatGPT – 1:27

What’s the state of the GoPro-style action camera in 2022? – 23:47

iPhone users can now share digital car keys with Pixel owners – 43:02

iOS 16.2 includes time limits on AirDrop receiving – 47:44

Carl Pei said Nothing wants to come to the US – 53:40

Working on – 1:08:02

Picks – 1:10:51

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh