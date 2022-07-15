U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Engadget Podcast: MacBook Air M2 review, Apple betas and NASA’s space pics

Cherlynn Low
·Deputy Editor, Reviews
·1 min read
Engadget

This week on the show, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into Apple’s new MacBook Air M2 and its recent batch of OS betas. It turns out a redesign and a whole new chip makes the MacBook Air even more compelling than before (at least more than the 13-inch MacBook Pro). Also, we chat with Lisa Grossman, Astronomy Writer at Science News, about the astounding new photos and data from the James Webb Space Telescope. It’s a clear upgrade from Hubble, and NASA is just getting started!

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · MacBook Air M2 review, Apple betas and James Webb's space pics


Subscribe!


Topics

  • Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is very good – 1:21

  • There’s lots of fun stuff to explore in the iOS 16 beta – 7:39

  • Stage Manager in MacOS Ventura is a step forward for window organization – 18:11

  • What’s new in the watchOS 9 beta – 24:11

  • New pictures confirm the James Webb Space Telescope will revolutionize astronomy – 30:44

  • Elon Musk is trying to back out of his Twitter deal after three whole months – 53:14

  • Our Nothing Phone 1 hands-on – 54:49

  • Listener Mail: A phishing test for employees at Lowe’s – 1:02:45

  • Working on – 1:05:58

  • Pop culture picks – 1:06:50

Video Stream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Lisa Grossman
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

