Engadget Podcast: Apple's baffling 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·2 min read
Engadget Podcast (Engadget)

What’s so “Pro” about the new 13-inch MacBook Pro? Devindra and Cherlynn chat with Laptop Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Sherri L. Smith, about Apple’s confusing new ultraportable. Sure, the M2 chip makes it faster, but why does it have a worse screen and fewer features than the new MacBook Air? Are real professionals better off with the faster (but more expensive) 14-inch MacBook Pro? Also, they dive into the wild new VR headset prototypes from Meta, as well as Twitter’s reinvention of blogging.

Engadget · Apple’s baffling 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Subscribe!


Topics

  • Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 is a strange disappointment – 1:18

  • Meta’s VR prototypes seek to pass the “visual Turing test” – 22:59

  • Facebook Pay becomes Meta pay in hopes of becoming the metaverse’s digital wallet – 28:06

  • Microsoft phases out AI that can detect human emotions – 32:45

  • Amazon is working on a way to digitize the voice of your dead loved ones – 33:59

  • Twitter introduces b̶l̶o̶g̶g̶i̶n̶g̶ longform writing feature, Notes – 36:09

  • Carl Pei’s Nothing phone won’t be coming to the US – 42:22

  • Working on – 43:28

  • Pop culture picks – 46:03

Livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief, Laptop Magazine
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh

