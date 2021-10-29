U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.50
    -19.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,585.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,644.25
    -120.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,295.60
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.30
    -0.51 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -15.70 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.24 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0058 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6030
    +0.0350 (+2.23%)
     

  • Vix

    17.40
    +0.42 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9140
    +0.3420 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,183.61
    +13.87 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.89
    +70.51 (+4.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.07
    -24.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Engadget Podcast: MacBook Pro and Pixel 6 reviews, The Facebook Papers

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast

It’s been a busy week! For our special 100th episode, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into their MacBook Pro and Pixel 6 reviews, answer audience questions, and they chat with Engadget’s Karissa Bell about what we’ve learned from the Facebook Papers. (Unfortunately, this episode was recorded before Facebook renamed itself to Meta, but we’ll be chatting about all of that next week!)

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · MacBook Pro and Pixel 6 reviews, Facebook’s fiasco continues


Subscribe!


Topics


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Karissa Bell
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg just ruined one of the biggest investing abbreviations ever

    Bye-bye FAANG. Hello MAANG!

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • Voyager Digital Reports Revenue of $175 Million for Fiscal 2021 and Provides Business Update

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced it has filed its full-year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and is pleased to provide shareholders with a business and operational update.

  • Why Zendesk Plunged This Week

    A lackluster week was capped off by solid earnings, but a pricey acquisition sent shares down after hours on Thursday.

  • Here's Why Intel Could Be a Top Growth Stock in the Long Run

    The stock market reacted negatively to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest quarterly results, with shares of the chipmaker losing nearly 12% following the earnings release. Intel expects its fourth-quarter earnings will drop 39% year over year to $0.90 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.02 per share. More specifically, Intel's gross margin is expected to drop 6.5 percentage points year over year this quarter.

  • AbbVie Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Guidance Boost

    AbbVie says sales of Humira, the company's Crohn's disease drug, rose 5% year over year in the third quarter to $5.43 billion.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • Trump media deal partner advisers were reprimanded by the SEC

    Donald Trump's social media deal partner took advice from a group of China-based businessmen who in the past tried their hand at businesses ranging from Spanish wine to Korean women's fashion, and at one point had their “integrity” questioned by U.S. regulators. The financiers - Abraham Cinta, Sergio Camarero, Carlos Lopez and Jesus Emilio Hoyos Quintero - are managing partners of ARC Group Ltd, a Shanghai-based investment bank listed in a regulatory filing as a financial adviser to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the shell company merging with the former U.S. President’s venture.

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy According To Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 stocks to buy according to Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Genzer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Buy According To Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management. A veteran in […]

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Chicago Council Approves $16.7 Billion Budget With Guaranteed Basic Income

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $16.7 billion budget for 2022 designed to help the city recover from losses sustained during the pandemic, through measures including one of the biggest guaranteed basic income programs in the country. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan relies on both

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • Apple revenue misses expectations amid chip shortage

    Apple reported Q4 earnings missing analyst expectations on revenue.

  • 7 Top Stocks to Buy On Any Dip If You Get the Chance in Q4

    Identifying stocks to buy on the dip will always be a winning strategy for long-term investors. So you should always keep some companies on the radar to get long when stock prices become more attractive. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven stocks to buy on the dip in the winter months. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic recently suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic was at an “effective end” and that investors should buy the dip in sensitive cyclical stocks positioned to

  • Volvo Cars leaps 22% on debut in boost for IPOs and electric cars

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Volvo Cars shares surged 22% on their Stockholm market debut on Friday after wrapping up Europe's biggest IPO of the year so far, in a boost for new issues markets and carmakers' vision of an electric future. But the successful deal and strong market reaction - which propels the valuation to about $22 billion - is a lift for a European automotive industry that has embarked on a challenging transition towards electric vehicles (EVs). Volvo Cars Chief Executive Håkan Samuelsson said the listing showed a recognition of its transition plans, adding it would be key for Volvo to demonstrate it is on track to be the "fastest transformer".

  • This city just recorded the U.S.’s highest-ever average gasoline price

    Prices for gasoline in one of the nation’s major cities reached an all-time on Thursday--- the highest average price ever recorded in the United States, according to fuel savings platform GasBuddy.