Engadget Podcast: Apple’s new MacBook Pros, the Pixel 6 and the Surface Duo 2

Techtober continues with a deep dive into Apple’s latest MacBook Pros, powered by the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Cherlynn and Devindra also chat about what’s new with the Pixel 6, and Mr. Mobile himself ( Michael Fisher ) joins to break down the Surface Duo 2. It turns out Microsoft needed more than a year to fix all of the problems with its dual-screen phone.

Engadget · Apple’s new MacBook Pros, Pixel 6 and Surface Duo 2 review



Apple’s new MacBooks with M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max – 1:37

Google finally details Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s specs – 23:22

Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 is inconsistent and buggy – 38:41

Facebook may be changing its name – 1:04:05

Facebook Portal Go Review – 1:05:05

Finally, you can post to Instagram from desktop – 1:06:02

Samsung had yet another Unpacked event – 1:06:23

Also in events: Razer, DJI – 1:07:35

We have a trailer for the Uncharted movie – 1:07:56

Mel Brooks is doing History of the World: Part II for Hulu – 1:09:19

Fisher Price made a version of its toy phone that actually makes calls – 1:10:14

Working on – 1:11:25

Pop culture picks – 1:12:26



Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guests: Michael Fisher

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien