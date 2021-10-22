U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Engadget Podcast: Apple’s new MacBook Pros, the Pixel 6 and the Surface Duo 2

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·2 min read
Engadget Podcast

Techtober continues with a deep dive into Apple’s latest MacBook Pros, powered by the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Cherlynn and Devindra also chat about what’s new with the Pixel 6, and Mr. Mobile himself (Michael Fisher) joins to break down the Surface Duo 2. It turns out Microsoft needed more than a year to fix all of the problems with its dual-screen phone.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Apple’s new MacBook Pros, Pixel 6 and Surface Duo 2 review


Subscribe!


Topics

  • Apple’s new MacBooks with M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max – 1:37

  • Google finally details Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s specs – 23:22

  • Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 is inconsistent and buggy – 38:41

  • Facebook may be changing its name – 1:04:05

  • Facebook Portal Go Review – 1:05:05

  • Finally, you can post to Instagram from desktop – 1:06:02

  • Samsung had yet another Unpacked event – 1:06:23

  • Also in events: Razer, DJI – 1:07:35

  • We have a trailer for the Uncharted movie – 1:07:56

  • Mel Brooks is doing History of the World: Part II for Hulu – 1:09:19

  • Fisher Price made a version of its toy phone that actually makes calls – 1:10:14

  • Working on – 1:11:25

  • Pop culture picks – 1:12:26


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guests: Michael Fisher
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

