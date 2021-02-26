Engadget Podcast: NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover has landed! Now what?

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn chat with PhD candidate and all-around space nerd Sophia Gad-Nasr about NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover. We dive into what it’s journey was like, what was so remarkable about its landing, and what it’ll be working on in the future. Also, we chat about the new PSVR headset, the death of Fry’s Electronics and Cinefex magazine, and more!

Engadget · NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover has landed! Now what?

Topics

What’s Perseverance’s mission on Mars? Feat. Sophia Gad - Nasr – 1:05

The secret code inside Perseverance’s supersonic parachute – 9:58

Perseverance: The Tech Specs – 17:12

Android updates – 27:10

PS 5 VR – 32:13

Huawei foldable phone – 36:47

Quick Spotify News – 45:52

RIP Fry’s electronics and Cinefx Magazine – 52:40

Around Engadget / Working On – 59:19

Picks – 1:11:40

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien