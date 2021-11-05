Engadget Podcast: Is Meta’s metaverse crazy, or genius?
This week, Devindra and Engadget’s Jessica Conditt dive into Facebook’s big metaverse moves. Is it more than a name change? Is Meta a smart bet on where the future of computing is going? Also, Devindra and producer Ben chat about the Google Wave-like additions to Microsoft Office, and Samsung’s jeans for the Z Flip 3.
Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!
Engadget · Is Meta’s metaverse crazy, or genius?
Topics
Facebook / Meta’s big metaverse moment – 1:19
Microsoft announces Loop collaboration tool at Ignite – 33:29
In-browser video editing and audio recording for Office – 42:17
Ford electrified its classic F-100 as a concept car – 46:02
Samsung releases jeans with a pocket specifically for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 – 51:26
Working on – 56:28
Picks – 58:06
Video livestream
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Jessica Conditt
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien