Engadget Podcast: Is Meta’s metaverse crazy, or genius?

This week, Devindra and Engadget’s Jessica Conditt dive into Facebook’s big metaverse moves. Is it more than a name change? Is Meta a smart bet on where the future of computing is going? Also, Devindra and producer Ben chat about the Google Wave-like additions to Microsoft Office, and Samsung’s jeans for the Z Flip 3.

Engadget · Is Meta’s metaverse crazy, or genius?



Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Jessica Conditt

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien