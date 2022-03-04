Engadget Podcast: A not-so Mobile World Congress 2022

In spite of everything else going on in the world, Mobile World Congress 2022 took place this week. Companies like Oppo, Huawei, TCL, Samsung and Lenovo showed off a ton of new products, ranging from laptops and tablets to foldable concepts and some phones. While it felt strange to cover the news coming out of the show, especially from a distance, we were still able to check out some interesting tech. UK bureau chief Mat Smith joined us to make sense of all the news.

Engadget · A not-so Mobile World Congress 2022



Topics

Samsung A not-so Mobile World Congress – 2:23

Huawei MatePad – 5:27

Oppo Find X5 – 15:26

Honor Magic 4 – 20:04

TCL’s latest foldable concept – 31:18

The ThinkPad X13s is powered by Snapdragon – 40:53

Apple’s “Peek Performance” event is scheduled for March 8th – 53:27

Multiple disability organizations call on US DOJ to finalize accessibility rules – 1:00:37

Biden wants to end targeted ads that are aimed at children – 1:07:46

Thermacell's smart mosquito repellent system – 1:08:37

Working on – 1:12:30

Picks – 1:16:33



