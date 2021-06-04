U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,215.98
    +23.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,655.39
    +78.35 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.19
    +136.68 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.93
    +12.68 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.59
    +0.78 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.30
    +18.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    27.88
    +0.40 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    -0.0320 (-1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4187
    +0.0083 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4900
    -0.8020 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,793.47
    -1,711.71 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.71
    -37.44 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.58
    -9.77 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,941.52
    -116.59 (-0.40%)
     

Engadget Podcast: NVIDIA, AMD and Intel sweep virtual Computex

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the big news from virtual Computex: NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti; AMD’s Radeon 6000M mobile graphics; and the latest U-series chips from Intel. Come learn why these companies are basically a triad of frenemies. Also, they dive into Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen Windows event, and the demise of Donald Trump’s blog.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · A Computex bonanza from NVIDIA, AMD and Intel

Subscribe!

Topics

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Sports Stocks Poised for a Bull Run

    In the three years since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized sports betting in the U.S., the opportunity is already starting to pay off big for investors. In March alone, some $4 billion was bet on sporting events with U.S. sportsbooks, and New Jersey is poised to become the first state to accept $1 billion in wagers in a single month. Online betting itself could become a $22 billion market in the next few years, and Goldman Sachs analysts forecast that U.S. sports betting overall will be a $40 billion market by 2033.

  • Nvidia's newest 3080 Ti GPU headlines Computex 2021

    PC gaming tech steals the show this year, but good luck actually buying one of these new graphics cards.

  • Paramount+ is adding the AFC to its stacked soccer line-up

    Paramount+ will premiere 300 Asian Football Confederation matches, including World Cup qualifiers, as part of a multi-year deal.

  • Better Buy: Activision Blizzard vs. NVIDIA

    Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) are both household names for most gamers. Activision is one of the world's top video game publishers, and NVIDIA is the leading producer of gaming GPUs. Both companies generated robust growth throughout the pandemic as people stayed at home and played more games.

  • CG: CHC@SF - 6/3/21

    Condensed Game: Brandon Crawford homered and drove in four runs while Anthony DeSclafani tossed six strong innings in the Giants' 7-2 win

  • Apple's AirPods Max are $30 off at Amazon and B&H Photo

    Save $30 on Apple's high-end AirPods Max headphones, which are on sale for $520.

  • These 10 Words From NVIDIA's CEO Could Mean More Upside for This Growth Stock

    The graphics specialist completely obliterated growth expectations, and management sees accelerating demand across all markets.

  • Taito's Egret II Mini is an arcade replica with a rotating screen

    Taito is releasing a mini replica of its Egret II sit down arcade cabinet from the '90s.

  • EU opens antitrust probe into Facebook

    EU competition regulators have opened an antitrust investigation into Facebook and its use of classified ads data.

  • Nvidia Stock And Options Trading; Can This Bull Put Spread Deliver An 85% Return?

    Nvidia had an impressive move Friday as it rallied 4.9% and closed near the high of the day. A member of Leaderboard since mid-April 2020, Nvidia stock is showing impressive ratings too, as seen in IBD Stock Checkup. An easy trade for beginner option traders with a bullish bias is a bull put spread.

  • Got $10,000? 3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy For the Long Term

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), data center REIT Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX), and package delivery giant UPS (NYSE: UPS) are three vastly different stocks, but they are all well worth holding for long-term investors. Copper might not immediately spring to mind as a "new economy" industry, but investors shouldn't overlook the importance of the metal to the old and new economy alike. Copper is traditionally seen as a way to play cyclical growth due to its broad-based use across the economy.

  • DOJ memo puts ransomware investigations on a level similar to terrorism

    The DoJ has laid out a new process for a centralized and coordinated response to cases relating to ransomware and digital extortion. It's a model already used in terrorism investigations.

  • AMC Stock Sale Comes With Warning to Traders: Be Prepared to Lose It All

    (Bloomberg) -- Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. comes with the promise of free popcorn, special screenings -- and the chance you’ll lose all your money.That last part is a warning the movie chain and its lawyers made in a regulatory filing on Thursday announcing its intention to sell more than 11 million shares to a market dominated by frenzied retail traders.While companies commonly use cautionary language when making share offerings, the extent of AMC’s was uncommon. It included an

  • The best camping and backpacking gear for dads

    Find the best outdoor gear gifts for Dad, including camping, backpacking and hiking gear.

  • Microsoft to announce biggest Windows update in years

    Microsoft is set to share details June 24 on the biggest update to its Windows operating system in years.Why it matters: Both Chromebook and Apple's Macintosh have gained ground in recent years as Microsoft has made only modest updates to Windows 10.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news:The event will be an online one, featuring CEO Satya Nadella and product chief Panos Panay.Nadella teased the new version at last week's Build conference and

  • Twitter's app is getting a dedicated Spaces section

    In case there was any doubt about Twitter’s commitment to Spaces, the company is giving the Clubhouse-like audio feature its own section of the app.

  • Sierra founders Ken and Roberta Williams are developing a new game

    Sierra On-Line's Ken and Roberta Williams are developing a new game.

  • ZOIA 2.0 update unlocks more power for complex modular effects

    Empress Effect's do-it-all guitar pedal is now even more powerful and versatile.

  • The official E3 2021 schedule includes Take-Two, Gearbox and WB Games

    With the start of E3 2021 a little more than a week away, the Electronic Software Association has shared the official schedule for the four-day virtual event.

  • Intel-Backed Horizon Robotics Weighs $1 Billion U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence-chip startup Horizon Robotics Inc. is considering a U.S. initial public offering which could raise as much as $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Beijing-based company, which is backed by investors including Intel Capital, Hillhouse Capital and Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Capital, is working with advisers on preparations for the share sale, the people said. A listing could happen as soon as the end of this year, they said, asking