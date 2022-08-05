Engadget Podcast: Why is the OnePlus 10T so odd?

This week on the show, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Sam Rutherford to talk about the newly launched OnePlus 10T. Why did the company choose to sacrifice an alert slider, wireless charging and some other features in exchange for extreme speed? How does the OnePlus 10T stack up against other midrange phones like the Pixel 6a? Then, our hosts discuss the cloud-gaming handheld that Logitech and Tencent are working on, as well as the curious headlines that permeated the consumer tech news cycle this week.

Engadget · Ep 136 Mixed



Topics

Our OnePlus 10T review – 1:37

Logitech and Tencent are working on a handheld cloud gaming console – 24:15

It’s not just you: Uber receipts are actually crashing Outlook – 30:34

Spotify finally adds a play button that doesn’t shuffle, but only for premium users – 32:22

PlayStation Accolades feature is being discontinued because online gamers aren't nice – 36:09

Microsoft negs Activision Blizzard’s game library amid acquisition process – 37:33

No, Google Stadia isn’t shutting down – 39:28

Discovery+ merger leaves HBO Max’s future in doubt, and Batgirl cancellation – 43:04

Working on – 51:58

Picks – 53:12

Video Stream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien