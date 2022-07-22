Engadget Podcast: Diving into the Pixel 6a and Netflix's latest mess

Is the Pixel 6a the best Android phone under $500? Tune in for Cherlynn’s review! This week, Devindra and Cherlynn also discuss why losing almost a million subscribers was actually a good thing fo Netflix. And they dive into Qualcomm’s latest hardware for smartwatches, as well as the latest updates from Twitter’s ongoing fight with Elon Musk.

Topics



The Pixel 6a is the best midrange Android phone on the market now – 1:53

Netflix lost a million subscribers, and that’s a good thing? – 17:11

Delaware judge allows faster trial for Twitter v. Elon Musk – 29:56

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is happening on August 10 – 32:42

Leaked files show that Uber was shady from early in its life – 37:41

Qualcomm unveils wearable-focused Snapdragon W5 chips – 42:21

Alienware’s m17 R5 gaming laptop is a beast that few people need – 46:25

The new Instagram Map is like Google Maps, but with more selfies – 48:16

OnePlus 10T launch set for August 3 – 52:19

Working on – 53:06

Pop culture picks – 58:01

