Engadget Podcast: We love the Playdate and BTS dance lessons on Apple Fitness+

This week, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Jessica Conditt to take a closer look at the Playdate — the cute little gaming console with a crank. The two go on to rave about Samsung’s new Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Apple’s BTS dance lessons on Fitness+, before questioning why anyone would want electric chopsticks that make food taste saltier.

Engadget · We love the Playdate and BTS dance classes on Fitness+



Topics

The Playdate is an adorable indie game machine – 1:28

Samsung’s Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 is delightful – 17:48

Apple Fitness+: Now featuring BTS dance workouts – 20:11

Netflix announces that it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade – 26:53

There’s going to be a Netflix series based on "Exploding Kittens" – 33:04

WhatsApp is testing an option to hide its “last seen” feature – 37:57

Researchers in Japan invented electric chopsticks to make food taste saltier – 40:56

Working on – 45:33

Pop culture picks – 48:30

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Jessica Conditt

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien