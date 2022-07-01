U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,828.56
    +43.18 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,129.36
    +353.93 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.73
    +99.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,723.01
    +15.02 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.42
    +2.66 (+2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.82
    -0.53 (-2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0431
    -0.0052 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    -0.0074 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2590
    -0.4690 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,308.67
    +301.62 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.16
    -3.98 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Engadget Podcast: Our digital privacy and rights post-Roe v. Wade

Cherlynn Low
·Deputy Editor, Reviews
·1 min read
Engadget

This week, Cherlynn is joined by senior editors Jessica Conditt and Karissa Bell to discuss the United States ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, and how, in our digital age, it affects the most vulnerable in our communities. Then, our hosts look at the Supreme Court ruling that guts the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to enforce the Clean Air Act. In consumer tech news, we also look at Sony’s new PlayStation-inspired peripherals and Snapchat’s new subscription service.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Our digital privacy and rights after Roe v. Wade


Subscribe!


Topics

  • What digital privacy looks like post-Roe v. Wade – 1:41

  • SCOTUS nerfs the EPA’s ability to enforce carbon emission limits – 42:10

  • Layoffs at Unity, Niantic, and Tesla – 45:26

  • Apple is starting to allow third party payments in Korea – 49:55

  • Sony's new hardware brand brings headsets and monitors with PlayStation style – 52:17

  • Snapchat + is membership model for power users – 56:25

  • Picks – 59:59

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Jessica Conditt
Guest: Karissa Bell
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung beats TSMC to mass produce 3nm chips

    STORY: In a global first Samsung said it's begun mass production of the most advanced microchip yet, beating chipmaking frontrunner, Taiwan's TMSC, to the punch.For decades these chips, which can be used as mobile processors and in high-performance computing, have become faster and more power-efficient as their most basic building blocks - called transistors - get smaller, and the chips become more dense with parts.Currently, conventional chips use the 5-nanometer design.But Samsung said its newly-developed 3-nanometer process is almost twice as power-efficient, and is said to improve performance by more than 20%.Samsung is aiming to overtake TSMC as the world's top chipmaker by 2030.But for now the Taiwanese company - whose chips are used by Apple and Qualcomm - is far bigger, controlling about 54% of the global market.Samsung is a distant second with a 16.3% market share, according to data provider TrendForce.But Samsung is hoping to lure new customers with its new tech.The South Korean firm however did not name clients for its new made-to-order chips.Analysts say Samsung itself and Chinese companies are expected to be among the initial customers.But amid persistent global chip shortages, companies from automakers to appliance makers will be rushing to secure capacity.The next round in the chips race might just see TSMC pull ahead.The company is planning a 2-nanometre volume production in 2025.

  • The Morning After: Major League Baseball wants to deploy strike zone robo-umpires in 2024

    Major League Baseball wants to deploy strike zone robo-umpires in 2024, Samsung’s Gaming Hub brings Twitch, Xbox Game Pass to its newest TVs and monitors, A swarm of Cruise robotaxis blocked San Francisco traffic for hours.

  • Sioux Falls police say arrests made after abortion rights protests in downtown

    Sioux Falls Police have issued dispersal notices to about 100 people blocking traffic in downtown Sioux Falls on Wednesday night.

  • Ducati's first electric motorcycle is designed for MotoE racing

    Ducati has unveiled not just its first electric motorcycle but a key piece in the next season of MotoE e-motocycle racing.

  • ‘A terrible decision’: Fans react to Steve Wright being axed as Radio 2 afternoon host after 24 years

    ‘Radio 2 spiralling,’ one fan wrote, as Scott Mills was announced as replacement host

  • FDA says updated COVID-19 Omicron boosters won’t require new clinical trials

    The agency will use data from previous trials to assess vaccines targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

  • The best 4th of July tech sales we could find

    This week's best tech deals include discounts on Google Nest WiFi routers, Solo Stove fire pits and Blink security cameras.

  • Musk’s SpaceX Can Serve Planes, Cars With Broadband, FCC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX won permission from US regulators to offers its Starlink broadband-from-space service to users in vehicles, vessels and aircraft.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Federal Communication

  • 3 Green Flags for Snap's Future

    Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock has tumbled about 70% this year and currently trades nearly 20% below its initial public offering price of $17. The social media company lost its luster amid concerns about its slowing growth, widening losses, and Snapchat's ability to adapt to Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS changes. Rising interest rates exacerbated that pain by driving investors away from unprofitable growth stocks, and Snap's abrupt decision to slash its second-quarter guidance in late May -- just one month after posting its original downbeat guidance with its first-quarter report -- spooked investors.

  • Qualcomm’s Apple Slice Still Has an Expiration Date

    Apple’s reported struggle to develop in-house modem chip only delays the inevitable, but the extra cash flow can help Qualcomm diversify further.

  • Samsung's Commercializes 3-Nm Chip Production To Grab Bigger Pie From Apple, Qualcomm

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) has begun commercializing 3-nm chips intensifying rivalry with the most significant contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM). The first-gen 3-nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce the area by 16%. Samsung will begin with 3-nm semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications before expanding to mobile processors. Also Read: Samsun

  • Emerson expands software portfolio with acquisition of California firm

    Emerson Electric Co. said Friday it has acquired a California-based software firm, a move that follows an equity investment previously made into the company. It said the deal will help its customers with more quickly bringing drugs to market.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Bears Target Lows, Why Doge Is At Risk

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $20,000, Ethereum’s ether retested $1,000, and DOGE is trimming gains from the key $0.075 resistance zone.

  • Micron’s Dim Outlook Suggests Tech Spending Is on the Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. gave a surprisingly downbeat forecast for the current quarter after demand for phones and computers weakened, but vowed to move aggressively to stave off a chip glut. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin

  • NVIDIA's new Shield update can stop late-night movies waking up the entire house

    You may be able to watch action movies without waking up your whole family.

  • Anova's Precision Cooker Nano drops to $99 at Amazon

    Amazon knocks 34 percent off Anova's Precision Cooker Nano sous vide machine, bringing it down to $99.

  • The Apple Watch Series 7 is Just $312 on Amazon

    You can save up to $100 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

  • TikTok Faces a New Major Threat

    TikTok, the wildly popular short-form social media platform owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, has made its name with a seemingly endless list of challenges, a kind of call to some sort of action. Recent examples include the Shoot in the Sky Challenge, the Learn Something New Challenge, and the Sound Like a Beat Challenge. In March, Massachusetts Attorney General Laura Healey announced a nationwide investigation into whether TikTok "is designing, operating, and promoting its social media platform to children, teens, and young adults in a manner that causes or exacerbates physical and mental health harms."

  • Samsung Elec starts 3-nanometre chip production to lure new foundry customers

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it has begun mass producing chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology, the first to do so globally, as it seeks new clients to catch far bigger rival TSMC in contract chip manufacturing. Compared with conventional 5-nanometre chips, the newly developed first-gen 3-nanometre process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce area by 16%, Samsung said in a statement. The South Korean firm did not name clients for its latest foundry technology, which supplies made-to-order chips like mobile processors and high-performance computing chips, and analysts said Samsung itself and Chinese companies are expected to be among the initial customers.

  • FTX Close to Buying BlockFi for Just $25M

    CoinDesk was able to independently corroborate CNBC's report.