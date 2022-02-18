U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,372.25
    -8.01 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,247.68
    -64.35 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,649.02
    -67.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.09
    -51.22 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.66
    -2.10 (-2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.80
    -4.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    -0.0360 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9970
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,065.25
    -2,194.47 (-5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.24
    -11.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.40
    -7.97 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Engadget Podcast: Reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast (Engadget)

It’s all about Samsung this week! Cherlynn, Devindra and Engadget Senior Editor Sam Rutherford dive into the company’s newest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra. It’s jam-packed with new features, we just wish they were easier to use. (And what the heck is “Vision Booster” anyway?) Also, Sam gives us his thoughts on Alienware’s x14 gaming laptop, and Cherlynn is introduced to the infamous Bitcoin cryptocouple.

Engadget · Reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Subscribe!


Topics

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra Reviews – 1:35

  • Alienware X14 Review – 30:49

  • Android 13 developer preview / privacy sandbox on Android – 39:20

  • New productivity tools in Google Smart Canvas – 43:38

  • Chrome OS Flex – 46:36

  • Motorola and Verizon’s weird 5G neckband – 47:32

  • Cryptocouple scammers caught trying to launder 25,000 BTC – 52:54

  • Working on – 57:33

  • Pop Culture Picks – 1:02:00

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guests: Sam Rutherford
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos and Luke Brooks
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Recommended Stories

  • Snapchat adds real-time location sharing to its map

    Snapchat is adding a new location-sharing feature as it looks to build up its safety features

  • Twitter now lets anyone pin DM conversations

    Twitter now gives anyone the option of pinning DM conversations for quicker chats — you don't need to pay for Blue.

  • Twitter lets you tip creators with Ethereum

    Twitter just made it easier to tip creators using Ethereum as well as services like Barter and Paytm.

  • Twitter is having issues, so you might be missing some tweets (updated)

    Twitter is suffering from technical issues that have resulted in missing tweets and other glitches.

  • 'The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask' joins Switch Online next week

    Nintendo is adding The Legend Of Zelda: Majora's Mask to the Switch Online Expansion Pack lineup on February 25th.

  • The Morning After: Our verdict on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

    Today’s tech headlines: Ford's Mustang Mach-E ousts the Tesla Model 3 as Consumer Reports' top EV, Intel delays its first Arc desktop gaming GPUs, and Why ‘Horizon Forbidden West' works well on the PS4.

  • 'Stranger Things' season 4 premieres in two parts, starting May 27th

    Netflix has revealed that 'Stranger Things' season 4 premieres in two parts, starting May 27th — and that season 5 will be the last.

  • Kickstarter responds to backlash over its decentralized crowdfunding platform

    Kickstarter has explained its plans for a decentralized crowdfunding system after a backlash.

  • Apple taps 'Oldboy' director to shoot a martial arts fantasy film on an iPhone 13 Pro

    Apple has commissioned famous Korean director Park Chan-wook to create a short film as part of its "Shot on iPhone" campaign.

  • Meta says its VR platform has grown by ten times since December

    Facebook rebranded itself as Meta in order to fully embrace virtual reality via the Oculus platform, so how is that actually going?

  • Dominican Republic ends mask mandate, all other COVID-19 rules

    The Dominican Republic ended all COVID-19 public health restrictions on Thursday, including a mask mandate and vaccine checks in public spaces, despite not yet reaching the government's vaccination target of 70% coverage for adults. President Luis Abinader made the announcement on social media and in a televised message late Wednesday. The Caribbean nation, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, started relaxing COVID-19 containment measures last July, when authorities ended a nighttime curfew that had been in effect since March 2020.

  • Macy's to win U.S. holiday season with biggest sales jump among department stores

    Wall Street expects Macy's Inc to report the biggest jump in holiday sales among U.S. department stores when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, benefiting from its investments in online business and ability to keep its shelves stocked. That is in contrast to their expectations for rival Nordstrom Inc as struggles at its Rack off-price division, which accounts for a third of its sales, turned Wall Street cautious on its near-term prospects. Analysts also expect Kohl's Inc, which has seen takeover bids from activist investors, to benefit from lower discounts and its tie-up with Sephora beauty chain, but they doubt the strength of its online business.

  • Nokia Is Remaking Itself Into a 5G Leader. Now Might Be the Time to Plug Into the Stock.

    Finnish telecoms giant Nokia unveiled a wide-ranging restructuring plan last year, resetting its cost base to invest in 5G as well as cloud and digital infrastructure.

  • 3 Top Cloud Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

    Cloud computing services are completely reshaping the IT industry. According to tech researcher Gartner, global spending on cloud will increase some 16% and home in on the $500 billion mark in 2022. To facilitate all these new software services, though, new infrastructure needs to be built.

  • ‘Zero-Click’ Hacks Are Growing in Popularity. There’s Practically No Way to Stop Them

    (Bloomberg Businessweek) -- As a journalist working for the Arab news network Alaraby, Rania Dridi said she’s taken precautions to avoid being targeted by hackers, keeping an eye out for suspicious messages and avoiding clicking on links or opening attachments from people she doesn’t know.Dridi’s phone got compromised anyway with what’s called a “zero-click” attack, which allows a hacker to break into a phone or computer even if its user doesn’t open a malicious link or attachment. Hackers inste

  • Intel delays launch of standalone desktop graphics chips to Q2

    The company's Arc graphics chips, that help video games and other content look more realistic, will compete with rivals Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Intel said in August last year the graphics chips for PCs would arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are introducing notebooks with Intel Arc graphics for sale in the first quarter of 2022, the company said, ahead of its annual investor meeting on Thursday.

  • Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

    The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products. "We're seeing progress as we drive the continued shift to more software and subscription revenue delivering growth," Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren told analysts.

  • Inflation Will Sift the Best Household Brands From the Rest

    If the pandemic was a tide that lifted all boats in the consumer staples business, inflation will show which brands are really in good shape.

  • Google to Purge Its Privacy Settings From Facebook, Others

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms should brace for impact from another potential privacy related ad tracking change that could prove to be much more costlier than Apple just by virtue of the sheer reach of Android devices. Search giant Google owned by Alphabet is working to limit the distribution of its user data with third parties over the next few years. Third-party apps and services are created by companies or developers that aren't Google and include apps like Facebook, Roblox , Slack among others.

  • Google launches ad blocking software on Android phones in privacy crackdown

    Google is to launch advertising blocking software on its Android mobile phone operating system in a privacy crackdown that will prevent companies from tracking users around the internet.