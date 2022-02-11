U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

Engadget Podcast: The best of Samsung Unpacked and Nintendo Direct

Cherlynn Low
·Deputy Editor, Reviews
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast (Engadget)

Tech news season is in full swing as Samsung launched its Galaxy S22 flagship phones this week, along with new Tab S8 tablets. This week on the podcast, Cherlynn is joined by senior writer Sam Rutherford and special guest Chris Velazco from The Washington Post to discuss Samsung’s new gear. The trio also recap some of the best games announced at Nintendo Direct, followed by a look at the week’s biggest news including Peloton’s layoffs, Steam Deck previews and the Olympics.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Samsung's Unpacked and Nintendo's Direct!


Subscribe!


Topics


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford
Guest: Chris Velazco
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

