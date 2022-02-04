U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Engadget Podcast: Sony buys Bungie, Spotify’s Joe Rogan dilemma

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast (Engadget)

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Senior Editor Jessica Conditt about Sony’s surprising $3.6 billion Bungie acquisition. It’s too soon for it to be a direct response to the Microsoft/Activision deal, but clearly Sony sees the need for new blood. Also, they dive into Spotify’s weak response to protests around the Joe Rogan podcast. Should Spotify be using a stronger editorial hand? And yes, they discuss the whole New York Times/Wordle acquisition too.

Engadget · Sony buys Bungie, Spotify's Joe Rogan dilemma

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Subscribe!


Topics

  • Sony buys Bungie for $3.6 billion – 1:41

  • More artists leave Spotify over Joe Rogan / COVID misinformation – 21:03

  • New York Times buys Wordle – 38:14

  • Alphabet (Google) and Apple post huge earnings – 45:42

  • Working on – 52:58

  • Picks – 56:09

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guests: Jessica Conditt
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos and Luke Brooks
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

