Engadget Podcast: How bad is the Supreme Court’s EPA ruling?
This week, Devindra and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford dive into the Supreme Court’s latest EPA ruling, which severely limits the agency’s ability to curtail power plant emissions. Devindra also chats with ProPublica reporter Lisa Song about what this means for the EPA and other federal agencies. (Basically, it makes fighting climate change much harder.) Also, we discuss Apple’s new lockdown mode, which adds an extreme layer of security to your devices, and why Gen Z is so Minion crazy.
Engadget · How bad is the Supreme Court's EPA ruling?
Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!
Subscribe!
Topics
How bad is the Supreme Court’s EPA ruling? – 1:49
Apple is building a lockdown mode for an “extreme” level of security – 27:43
Axie Infinity hack was traced back to a fake LinkedIn job offer – 32:39.359
Toyota has run out of EV tax credits in the US – 37:51
God of War Ragnarok will be released on November 9, 2022 – 46:14
WTF is going on with all the Minions memes? – 48:02
Working on – 51:32
Picks – 1:03:49
Livestream
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Sam Rutherford
Guest: Lisa Song from ProPublica
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh