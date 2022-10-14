U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,678.62
    +8.71 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,219.79
    +181.07 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,648.34
    -0.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.54
    +12.13 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.51
    -1.60 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.30
    -17.70 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.55
    -0.37 (-1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9742
    -0.0041 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9080
    -0.0440 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1193
    -0.0137 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8950
    +0.7130 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,675.09
    +1,250.71 (+6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.32
    -1.86 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,955.46
    +105.19 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Engadget Podcast: Microsoft’s Surface event, Pixel reviews and the Quest Pro headset

Cherlynn Low
·Deputy Editor, Reviews
·1 min read
Engadget

What a week! This episode, Cherlynn, Devindra and Engadget’s Sam Rutherford dive into everything we learned at Microsoft’s Surface event. No, there was no new Surface Duo or Neo, and the actual fresh hardware was mostly incremental. We also reviewed the Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, and Sam had some hands-on time with the latest Quest VR headset. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s some other news from Samsung, Chromebooks and more.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Subscribe!


Topics

  • Surface Studio 2+, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 – 1:32

  • Microsoft's new Designer app is powered by Dall-E – 4:56

  • Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro review – 32:48

  • Pixel Watch review – 40:34

  • Sam Rutherford’s Meta Quest Pro hands-on thoughts – 55:24

  • Other news – 1:11:47

  • Working on – 1:21:23

  • Pop culture picks – 1:24:32

Video Stream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Sam Rutherford
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphics artists: Julio Barrientos, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Recommended Stories

  • The Morning After: Netflix with ads launches on November 3rd

    Sony and Honda will open pre-orders for their first EV in 2025, Netflix with ads launches on November 3rd, Microsoft Office is dead, long live Microsoft 365.

  • Truss Prepares to Abandon Key Tax Cuts Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantUK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s administration is preparing to abandon a central part of its tax-cutting agenda following weeks of chaos in financial markets

  • Star Hedge Fund Calls China Stocks Bottom, Says Time to Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- A top-performing Chinese macro hedge fund said the nation’s stocks rout has run its course, predicting a bull market is around the corner.Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeHot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for the AgesShanghai Banxia

  • Kroger to acquire Albertsons in $24.6B deal

    According to a Friday morning news release issued from both companies, Kroger and Albertsons announced that they have entered into an agreement.

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Rally On Bank Earnings, Merger Deal Push

    A big grocery store merger, as well as a solid start to the third quarter earnings season, has stocks on Wall Street extending gains Friday.

  • Dr. Oz talks Fetterman, Trump, key issues ahead of midterms

    Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks with NBC’s Dasha Burns about his race against Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman. He responds to why he allowed his campaign to mock Fetterman for having a stroke and if he would support Senator Lindsay Graham’s proposed national abortion ban.

  • Framework is selling refurbished versions of its modular laptops

    Framework, which make modular, easy-to-repair laptops with the idea of reducing e-waste, is now selling refurbished models.

  • NASA suggests new space cooling technology could charge electric cars in 5 minutes

    NASA has suggested an experimental cooling system it is funding could ultimately allow electric vehicle users to charge their cars within five minutes. The agency said a team led by a Purdue University professor has developed the “subcooled flow boiling” technology for experimentation, with the hope it can control future systems’ temperatures in space. “A…

  • Apple slapped with a $19 million fine in Brazil for not selling iPhones with a charger

    Another Brazilian court has ordered Apple to bundle power adapters with iPhone purchases.

  • Wells Fargo Says $2 Billion Charge Hit Earnings

    Wells Fargo Co’s earnings report is out. One head-turner: a $2 billion charge. Here are the highlights: + The bank said the charge was tied to resolving its long-running legal and regulatory issues. The bank didn’t give much in the way of details except to say this: “Our solid business performance in the third quarter was significantly impacted by $(2.0) billion, or $(0.45) per share, in operating losses related to litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters primarily related to a v

  • UnitedHealth raises 2022 profit view third time this year

    The largest U.S. health insurer and the industry bellwether, which set a bright tone for the year with that forecast, also beat analyst estimates for third-quarter earnings, as lower spending on COVID testing and treatments helped its medical costs improve and top expectations. It has helped rein in costs for health insurers, who have seen massive fluctuations in their medical spending during the pandemic. UnitedHealth's medical care ratio - the percentage of premiums versus payouts on claims - improved to 81% in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 83% last year.

  • FAA says Apple AirTags are allowed in checked baggage

    The FAA says you can carry Apple AirTags in your checked baggage, and Lufthansa has rejected talk of a supposed ban.

  • At US$7.49, Is It Time To Put Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) On Your Watch List?

    Vivid Seats Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEAT ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement...

  • Google will soon test Project Starline video chat booths in the real world

    Google now plans to test its huge video chat booths in real life with companies like T-Mobile and WeWork.

  • Bank Earnings: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Lead Reports

    Bank earnings kick off in a flurry this week. Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, PNC, Citi all report quarterly results on Friday

  • Souhan: Smells like possible trouble after this Wild stinker

    Kirill Kaprizov is learning English. During his next lesson, he'll have to work on the word "Help!'' The Wild opened their season Thursday night at the Xcel Energy Center by opening a clear path to their goal. They wanted to remind everyone that they were a playoff team last year. They reminded everyone that they were a terrible playoff team last year. One that dumped its second-leading ...

  • How Are You Taxed After Selling a Mutual Fund in an IRA?

    Learn about how mutual fund sales and other types of transactions are taxed within an IRA, and discover if a sale triggers an early withdrawal penalty.

  • Colts vs. Jaguars: 5 things to watch in Week 6

    Here are five things to watch in Week 6 between the Colts and Jaguars.

  • Microsoft Just Gave Meta Platforms a Big Vote of Confidence

    Investors have soured on Mark Zuckerberg's vision, but Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella just endorsed Meta's virtual-workplace platform.

  • Ready for Long-Term Growth? You Can't Go Wrong With These 3 Stocks

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is of course the company behind one of the world's most prolific computer operating systems, though it also sells all sorts of software. Microsoft is deep into the cloud computing market as well. Research outfit Canalys estimates the software giant generated nearly $15 billion worth of cloud infrastructure revenue in the second quarter of this year alone.