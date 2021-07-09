Engadget Podcast: Who is the OLED Switch for?

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss Nintendo’s surprise OLED Switch announcement along with Time Tech Columnist Patrick Lucas Austin. It definitely isn’t the Switch Pro we’ve been hearing so much, but there are still some nifty upgrades for true Switch diehards. So is it worth $350? Tune in to find out! Also, we chat about the DOD cancelling its $10 billion JEDI contract, and a futuristic new electric scooter from BMW.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · The OLED Switch is real!

Subscribe!



Topics



Video livestream



Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Guest: Patrick Lucas Austin

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien