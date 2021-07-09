U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,332.00
    +19.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,551.00
    +257.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,705.00
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.50
    +28.20 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.84
    +0.90 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    +0.0550 (+4.27%)
     

  • Vix

    17.44
    +1.24 (+7.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9660
    +0.2040 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,167.63
    +587.85 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    818.50
    -17.11 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,071.66
    +41.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.42
    -177.61 (-0.63%)
     

Engadget Podcast: Who is the OLED Switch for?

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss Nintendo’s surprise OLED Switch announcement along with Time Tech Columnist Patrick Lucas Austin. It definitely isn’t the Switch Pro we’ve been hearing so much, but there are still some nifty upgrades for true Switch diehards. So is it worth $350? Tune in to find out! Also, we chat about the DOD cancelling its $10 billion JEDI contract, and a futuristic new electric scooter from BMW.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · The OLED Switch is real!

Subscribe!


Topics

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Guest: Patrick Lucas Austin
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Recommended Stories