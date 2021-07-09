Engadget Podcast: Who is the OLED Switch for?
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss Nintendo’s surprise OLED Switch announcement along with Time Tech Columnist Patrick Lucas Austin. It definitely isn’t the Switch Pro we’ve been hearing so much, but there are still some nifty upgrades for true Switch diehards. So is it worth $350? Tune in to find out! Also, we chat about the DOD cancelling its $10 billion JEDI contract, and a futuristic new electric scooter from BMW.
Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.
Engadget · The OLED Switch is real!
Topics
The OLED Nintendo Switch is real, we have the details – 1:22
Amazon and Microsoft both lose as US DoD cancels big IT contract – 25:58
37 states join in antitrust suit against Google over its Play store – 31:23
Sony’s neck speakers are back, this time for remote workers – 39:12
Carl Pei’s Nothing will release wireless earbuds as first product – 42:38
Former President Trump attempts to sue social media founders – 51:03
Working on – 51:57
Pop culture picks – 53:09
Video livestream
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Guest: Patrick Lucas Austin
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien