Engadget Podcast: Is the Valve Steam Deck a Switch killer?

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast

This week on the show, Devindra and Engadget Buyer’s Guide Editor Kris Naudus chat about Valve’s new Steam Deck portable with Jordan Minor, Apps and Games Analyst at PCMag. Is the hardware powerful enough to truly make it a portable gaming PC? And should we trust Valve with hardware at all after the Steam Machine debacle? Also, we dive into Jeff Bezos’s jaunt to space, Facebook’s spat with the Biden administration and the issues surrounding NSO’s controversial spyware Pegasus. 

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Is Valve’s Steam Deck a Switch killer?


Subscribe!


Topics


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Kris Naudus and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Jordan Minor
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

