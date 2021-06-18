U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Engadget Podcast: Windows 11's surprise leak and the best of E3

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the surprising Windows 11 leak, which spoiled Microsoft’s upcoming Windows event. While it’s not a complete build, the leak still gives us a sense of where Windows 11 is headed. Also, we break down the best games we saw at E3, including Elden Ring and Forza Horizon 5!

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Windows 11 leak hands-on & the best of E3

Subscribe!


Topics

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

