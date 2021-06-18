Engadget Podcast: Windows 11's surprise leak and the best of E3
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the surprising Windows 11 leak, which spoiled Microsoft’s upcoming Windows event. While it’s not a complete build, the leak still gives us a sense of where Windows 11 is headed. Also, we break down the best games we saw at E3, including Elden Ring and Forza Horizon 5!
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the surprising Windows 11 leak, which spoiled Microsoft's upcoming Windows event. While it's not a complete build, the leak still gives us a sense of where Windows 11 is headed. Also, we break down the best games we saw at E3, including Elden Ring and Forza Horizon 5!
Engadget · Windows 11 leak hands-on & the best of E3
Topics
Woah, did an early build of Windows 11 leak? – 1:37
Ubisoft announcements: Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry 6, and more – 22:43
Microsoft E3 announcements: everybody’s excited for Starfield – 29:18
Nintendo at E3: We got to see one more minute of Breath of the Wild 2 – 34:29
Other News: OnePlus N200 5G – 42:12
Android update includes new features – 45:53
Working on – 54:14
Pop culture picks – 56:07
Video livestream
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien