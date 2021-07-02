U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

Engadget Podcast: Samsung, MWC and our hot gadget summer

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford to chat about Samsung’s smartwatch updates and the few tidbits of news from Mobile World Congress. Also, they dive into the newly released previews for iOS 15, macOS Monterey and Windows 11. It’s the rare year where both Mac and Windows are getting some major updates.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Samsung, MWC and our hot gadget summer

Subscribe!


Topics

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Guest: Sam Rutherford
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

