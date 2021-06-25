Microsoft officially unveiled Windows 11 this week, and Cherlynn and Devindra are ready to dive into everything that’s new. Turns out, it looks a lot like the leak we saw last week! But there are still some new features worth calling out, especially support for Android apps. Also, they chat about the death of John McAfee, the infamous antivirus founder, and why a Snapchat post led the Supreme Court to establish new free speech precedent for students. Stay tuned at the end of the show for an interview with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Director Mike Daly and Mike Fitzgerald, Core Technology Director at Insomniac Games.

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien