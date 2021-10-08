Engadget Podcast: Windows 11, Surface reviews and Facebook’s latest crisis

It’s not too often we get a new version of Windows and a new Android release! This week, Engadget Editor-in-Chief Dana Wollman joins Cherlynn and Devindra to chat about her Surface Pro 8 review, Windows 11, as well as the Surface Laptop Studio and Go. Also, Senior Editor Karissa Bell joins to talk about the latest news from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Windows 11, Android 12, Surface reviews and Facebook’s latest crisis



Subscribe!



Topics



Windows 11 review – 1:15

Surface Pro 8 review – 14:57

Surface Laptop Studio review – 22:21

Surface Go 3 review – 32:00

Sustainability data is going to be a bigger thing in Google products soon – 36:17

Android 12 release / Pixel event announced for October 19 – 47:06

Twitch was hacked revealing lots of information – 48:57

OLED Switch review is up! – 50:03

Canon made a huge VR fish eye lens – 52:15

Catching up on the fallout from the Facebook whistleblower interview – 55:10

Picks – 1:18:23



Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guests: Dana Wollman and Karissa Bell

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien