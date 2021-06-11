Engadget Podcast: Diving into WWDC and E3

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith to talk about Apple's torrent of announcements from WWDC 2021. iOS 15's upcoming changes are the most intriguing, but we also went over updates to watchOS, iPadOS and macOS. Plus, we got more details from Apple after the keynote on things like Assistive Touch on watchOS and whether people need accounts to streaming apps to use SharePlay in FaceTime. Then, we talk about what we're expecting to see at E3 over the weekend, as well as why Amazon's Sidewalk should be an opt-in feature.

Engadget · Diving into WWDC and E3



