Engadget Podcast: Diving into WWDC and E3

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith to talk about Apple's torrent of announcements from WWDC 2021. iOS 15's upcoming changes are the most intriguing, but we also went over updates to watchOS, iPadOS and macOS. Plus, we got more details from Apple after the keynote on things like Assistive Touch on watchOS and whether people need accounts to streaming apps to use SharePlay in FaceTime. Then, we talk about what we're expecting to see at E3 over the weekend, as well as why Amazon's Sidewalk should be an opt-in feature.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Diving into WWDC and E3


Subscribe!


Topics


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Mat Smith
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

