Engadget Podcast: Apple's WWDC 2022 and the Surface Laptop Go 2

This week, Cherlynn and guest co-host Sam dive into all the announcements from WWDC 2022, as well as what it was like to cover the event both remotely and in-person. How did we (and our audience) feel about things that we did and didn’t see at the show? Plus, Sam tells us more about Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go 2, plus news on regulations around USB-C and our right to repair our devices.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Apple's WWDC 2022 and the Surface Laptop Go 2



Subscribe!



Topics

WWDC 2022 – 1:39

The new M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro – 4:18

New features in macOS Ventura – 15:27

What’s coming to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 – 20:13

Big changes to the iOS lock screen – 21:04

WatchOS 9 – 44:46

Surface Laptop Go 2 hands-on – 58:21

The EU reaches deal to use USB-C to charge all devices – 1:06:07

New York state passed a Right to Repair bill – 1:12:31

Working on –1:20:07

Pop culture picks – 1:21:12

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien