U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.50
    -55.75 (-1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,866.00
    -397.00 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,078.75
    -196.25 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,826.30
    -24.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.42
    -0.09 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0082 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0570
    +0.0130 (+0.43%)
     

  • Vix

    27.55
    +3.59 (+14.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2392
    -0.0105 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1540
    -0.2240 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,643.61
    -510.66 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.55
    -16.93 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.92
    -128.29 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Engadget Podcast: Apple's WWDC 2022 and the Surface Laptop Go 2

Cherlynn Low
·Deputy Editor, Reviews
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast (Engadget)

This week, Cherlynn and guest co-host Sam dive into all the announcements from WWDC 2022, as well as what it was like to cover the event both remotely and in-person. How did we (and our audience) feel about things that we did and didn’t see at the show? Plus, Sam tells us more about Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go 2, plus news on regulations around USB-C and our right to repair our devices.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Apple's WWDC 2022 and the Surface Laptop Go 2


Subscribe!


Topics

  • WWDC 2022 – 1:39

  • The new M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro – 4:18

  • New features in macOS Ventura – 15:27

  • What’s coming to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 – 20:13

  • Big changes to the iOS lock screen – 21:04

  • WatchOS 9 – 44:46

  • Surface Laptop Go 2 hands-on – 58:21

  • The EU reaches deal to use USB-C to charge all devices – 1:06:07

  • New York state passed a Right to Repair bill – 1:12:31

  • Working on –1:20:07

  • Pop culture picks – 1:21:12

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Recommended Stories

  • The Beats Fit Pro are back on sale for $180

    Amazon knocked $20 off the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds, bringing them down to $180.

  • Apple reportedly plans a 15-inch MacBook Air for 2023

    Apple is said to be prepping a 15-inch MacBook Air for 2023, and might release a new 12-inch laptop that year.

  • Pride parade in Tel Aviv draws tens of thousands

    Tens of thousands of people attended this year's Pride Parade in Tel Aviv on Friday, celebrating the LGBTQ community and calling for equality in the largest annual gathering of its kind in the Middle East. The sprawling event in Israel's seaside metropolis, which resembles a festive block party, returned last year after pandemic restrictions were mostly lifted. This year it is being held after Israel reopened to foreign tourists.

  • NHTSA deepens its probe into Tesla collisions with stationary emergency vehicles

    The agency added six more incidents since the investigation started.

  • The Morning After: IKEA and, er, Swedish House Mafia made a turntable

    NASA’s James Webb telescope hit by a micrometeoroid, Dell unveils a slimmer XPS 13 and a detachable 2-in-1, Swedish House Mafia made a turntable with IKEA.

  • ‘Strange New Worlds’ takes a big swing toward something profound

    It remains frustrating, but 'Strange New Worlds' latest episode is its best yet.

  • Why Block Investors Should Look at the Company Squarely

    Square's name change to Block (NYSE: SQ) attracted significant attention. The company became best known for its Square payments ecosystem and Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments app. Now, CEO Jack Dorsey rejects the company's label as a fintech stock and wants investors to know it as an "ecosystem."

  • Qualcomm Unveils Next Generation Powerline Communication Device To Support Expanding Industry Need for Vehicle to Charging Station Smart-Grid Communications

    Next Generation Powerline Communication Device Supports Global Efforts Towards E-Mobility and a Net-Zero Emissions Society

  • Tesla Looks Charged Up for a Recovery Rally: What to Watch

    In our June 3 review of Tesla (TSLA) (https://realmoney.thestreet.com/investing/stocks/tesla-direction-volatility-musk-16018372) we wrote that "TSLA could settle down into a sideways to slightly lower trading range for the weeks ahead.

  • Apple's CarPlay is taking over your car

    Apple's next-generation version of CarPlay will do a lot more than let you stream music and talk to Siri.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • MIT researchers uncover 'unpatchable' flaw in Apple M1 chips

    Apple’s M1 chips have an "unpatchable" hardware vulnerability that could allow attackers to break through its last line of security defenses, MIT researchers have discovered. The vulnerability lies in a hardware-level security mechanism utilized in Apple M1 chips called pointer authentication codes, or PAC. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, however, have created a novel hardware attack, which combines memory corruption and speculative execution attacks to sidestep the security feature.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's June-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • 'Apple Pay Later' Might Crush These Growth Stocks

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is best known for its consumer tech devices like the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch, and its Mac line of computers. Apple Pay is used by over 500 million people globally, and at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this week, it revealed a new addition to the ecosystem: Apple Pay Later. Given that Apple lives in the pockets of over 1.2 billion people through its iPhone, the company has a real chance to disrupt the progress of current BNPL leaders such as Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and Block (NYSE: SQ), which owns Afterpay.

  • Meta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Cameras

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. has halted development of a smartwatch with dual cameras and is instead working on other devices for the wrist, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesS&P 500 Slum

  • Microsoft is One of Six Stocks on Wells Fargo's Software List

    "Following a year of underperformance in 2021, the software sector has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, as questions around rising rates and valuation levels have morphed into concerns around impacts of a potential recession," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a commentary. "The drag on performance from a series of macro-related headwinds has presented [something] beyond what we were expecting," they said.

  • Apple and Google ‘Hold All the Cards.’ The Tech Giants Face a New Regulatory Threat.

    The U.K. competition regulator is investigating Apple and Google's dominance over mobile browsers and gaming.

  • Meta is reportedly discontinuing Portal devices for consumers

    Portals will become business-focused devices instead.

  • Key Takeaways From Baidu's First EV Launch

    Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) electric vehicle arm Jidu Auto launched a "robot" concept car via an online press conference held on Baidu's metaverse-themed app Xirang. It is the first vehicle to be revealed by a Chinese internet company. The concept car is free of door handles and is fully controlled via voice recognition, Reuters reports. Also Read: Baidu-Geely Joint Venture Aims $7.7B Investment In Smart Car Jidu looks to commercialize the model, which would be 90% similar to the concept car, in 2

  • Intel’s Problems Haven’t Gone Away

    The chip maker said this week that a slowing global economy is weighing on its business. Wall Street may still need to adjust its expectations accordingly.