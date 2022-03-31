Join us on Twitter Spaces tomorrow to chat OnePlus and Dyson

This is not an April Fools' joke. Tomorrow (April 1st) at 12pm ET, UK bureau chief Mat Smith and I will be hosting a Twitter Space on the Engadget account, and we'd love for you to join us. We'll be discussing our experiences with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which Mat reviewed, and the Dyson Zone, which I tried out in person earlier this month.

If you have a burning question about either of these devices, or anything Engadget covers, bring them to the session! We expect to open up for Q&A after about 30 minutes, and can't wait to hear from you all. If you already follow Engadget on Twitter, you'll be able to join the Space when we're live.