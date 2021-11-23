U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

Engage with aerospace companies at TC Sessions: Space 2021

Marquise Foster
·4 min read

We’re almost ready to initiate the launch sequence for TC Sessions: Space 2021, which takes flight on December 14-15. This is a global space conference extraordinaire and as such, you’ll find aerospace companies both on the stage and in the audience. It’s an other-worldly networking opportunity you don’t want to miss.

Time-sensitive pricing: If you don’t have a pass yet, this should put you in a festive mood. Buy your pass before Sunday, November 28 at 11:59 pm (PT), and you pay just $20 — and save $95. Talk about a galactic deal.

In addition to the aerospace companies highlighted below, you’ll find Boeing and Northrop Grumman well-represented among the attendees. This is why CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform exists. It makes finding the people and companies that align with your business goals efficient and straightforward. CrunchMatch will find them — it’s up to you to impress them.

Let’s take a look at what The Aerospace Corporation, Lockheed Martin Space and Maxar Technologies will bring to the conference. Check out the rest of the programming in the event agenda.

Don’t miss these two breakout sessions presented by The Aerospace Corporation.

  • University Showcase: New Frontiers in Space Exploration From OSAM to xGEO — What’s next for on-orbit servicing, assembly and manufacturing (OSAM) and orbital debris clean-up as small spacecraft move beyond earth orbit and the geostationary satellite belt (xGEO) into open space (cis-lunar space) and onto the lunar surface itself? We’re showcasing university trail blazers in space exploration — Dr. Jonathan Black (Virginia Tech), Professor Kathleen C. Howell (Purdue University) and Dr. Moriba Jah (The University of Texas at Austin). Learn about the technologies and meet the people working on the projects to find out what’s ahead and how you can participate.

  • Securing Space at Speed — The demand signal is clear: the U.S. government needs to spur innovative commercial capabilities to excel in an increasingly contested space domain. Hear directly from the leaders — including Steve Isakowitz (Aerospace Corporation) and Pete Muend (National Reconnaissance Office) — driving government-commercial collaborations and about opportunities to help usher in the next era of achievement in space.

Lockheed Martin Space will be in the virtual house for this joint panel discussion.

Robots, Meet Regolith: A New Generation of Lunar Landers and Rovers —The Moon is back on the menu with Artemis and a dozen other missions. Lisa Callahan (Lockheed Martin Space), Sean Mahoney (Masten Space Systems) and Takahiro Nakamura (iSpace) will talk about building a new generation of robotic explorers and surveyors to roam around its surface. Plus, you’ll hear how they design for the Moon’s unforgiving surface and what robots can do to help prepare for human arrival.

Make time in your schedule for this presentation with Maxar Technologies.

Empowering and Protecting In-space Operations — As investment in space skyrockets, many companies are also thinking about safety and sustainability. Lucy Condakchian (Maxar), Daniel Ceperley (LeoLabs) and Nobu Okada (Astroscale) discuss protecting and extending the life and capabilities of major installations in orbit — and the required advances in robotics, tracking and spacecraft design.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. Buy your pass and get ready to take flight with the world’s leading aerospace companies.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

