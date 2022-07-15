Engage with Brex, Dropbox, Microsoft and more at TechCrunch Disrupt

A world-class tech conference like TechCrunch Disrupt — coming to you live and in person in San Francisco on October 18-20 — doesn’t just happen. It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation, and we want to direct your attention to an essential group of deck hands — our partners.

Building a startup is no easy task — not exactly a newsflash, we know. One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation.

Partners dispense valuable insight from our stages, and they’re always interested in engaging with interesting startups and looking for potential opportunities.

I love Disrupt because it features incredible companies. My work exposes me to lots of companies all over the world but, inevitably, I run across startups at Disrupt I haven't heard of yet. It's always fascinating to explore opportunities and find ways to work together. — Rachael Wilcox, creative producer, Volvo Cars.

Look who’s coming to Disrupt.

Joining us at the show are some big names, including Brex, Dropbox, and Microsoft for Founders.

You'll also get to check out on-site booth activations from IDA Ireland, Coda, Corporate eWaste, Apply Consulting, Unibui, and Startup Development House. Want to discover insightful tactics and actionable ideas to grow your company? Then be sure to attend one of our partner sessions from Q-CTRL, Foursquare Labs, The Aerospace Corporation, FOXO, CDK Global, and Vosker.

Bringing a series of awesome startups on the show floor, you'll for sure want to check out the startup pavilions from KOTRA and Extreme Tech Challenge.

Rounding out your event experience, Moneygram, e6data, Worthix, and Fivetran will be hosting breakout sessions on topics that matter most to the startup community. Looking for a more intimate experience with an expert? You'll want to be a participant at Egon Zehnder's roundtable session.

Finally, make sure to catch cutting-edge video content from Shoplazza and Mercury.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on October 18-20 with an online day on May 21. Buy your pass before July 29, save up to $1,300, and take advantage of the many benefits our partners bring to the startup table.

