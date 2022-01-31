U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

ENGAGE MOBILITY, INC. (OTC: ENGA) PROVIDES STOCKHOLDER UPDATE

Engage Mobility, Inc.
The World’s First Comprehensive Social Network Announces Further Progress Towards Becoming Publicly Held

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The executive management of Engage Mobility, Inc (OTC Pink: ENGA) announced today that it has finalized an amendment to its Articles of Incorporation with the Florida Secretary of State changing the corporate name to “Bebuzee, Ltd.” As previously announced, Engage Mobility became a subsidiary of Bebuzee (UK), Ltd. on December 15, 2021. It is the intent of management that the publicly traded company serve as the operating entity for Bebuzee’s proprietary social media platform.

“Bebuzee’s operational shift to the United States is both strategic and optically advantageous,” stated Joseph Onyero, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bebuzee (UK), Ltd. He continued, “becoming publicly-traded in the United States not only provides us with greater access to needed growth capital but also provides the company with greater access to the U.S. marketplace.” Founded in 2012, and named one of Britain’s top fifty technology startups, Bebuzee offers a fully built platform which has boasted over forty million users largely outside of the United States.

In connection with the amendment filed with the Florida Secretary of State, the company has begun the process of seeking regulatory approval of a formal name and trading symbol change. As previously announced, management will not be seeking a reverse split of the company’s common stock. Management and company attorneys are continuing their efforts to license the intellectual property and other assets of the parent company, Bebuzee (UK), Ltd. to Bebuzee, Ltd., the Florida corporation.

Bebuzee is committed to stockholder transparency and will seasonably provide further stockholder updates via press release, social media and the company’s website (www.Bebuzee.com) regarding both the matters disclosed herein and other developments as the year comes to a close.

Bebuzee, Ltd.

Based in London, United Kingdom, Bebuzee (UK), Ltd. offers a unique, proprietary video-sharing platform and streaming service that allows our members to watch a wide variety of content such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows on any internet-connected device. Bebuzee’s technology scans the world’s news, features and information flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the Internet in one place. A one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, and photos. Bebuzee offers an addictive resource for those millions of people without time to scavenge the Internet and other sources for news and information.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Bebuzee (UK), Ltd. and Engage Mobility, Inc. believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the companies are unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability to adequately commercialize its social media platform.

Contact
Bebuzee (UK), Ltd.
107-111 Fleet Street
London, England EC4A 2AB
www.Bebuzee.com
pr@bebuzee.com


