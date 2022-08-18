U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

Engage with a Sustainable Future through Software-defined Vehicles at Frost & Sullivan's Summit

·4 min read

In a two-day virtual summit, Frost & Sullivan dives into how software-defined vehicles and other key technologies will drive a clean energy future

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry accounts for nearly a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. As countries work to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, innovation-led initiatives are now seeking to decarbonize transport. Beyond zero-emission vehicles and carbon-neutral manufacturing, long-term roadmaps embrace a more holistic vision of sustainability that spans the entire value chain. In a virtuous cycle, software-defined vehicles (SDVs) of the future will support an in-vehicle experience that is productive, immersive, and personalized for vehicle occupants while creating new revenue opportunities for stakeholders across the mobility value chain.

14th Inteligent Mobility Summit Topics
14th Inteligent Mobility Summit Topics

Frost & Sullivan's Intelligent Mobility Summit is an annual complimentary premier forum to spark ideas about the automotive industry's engagement with the future. The 14th edition will be hosted online on September 7-8. It will feature thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive sessions with opinion makers, and exclusive networking opportunities. This year's theme, "Towards a Sustainable Future," will deep dive into the trends, growth opportunities, and challenges that come with the sustainability transformation

For further information on the agenda and to register for Intelligent Mobility Summit 2022, please click here.

"The mobility industry has been in a difficult transition period for over a decade. The environmental impact must be minimized for the industry to be sustainable. Due to impending internal combustion (IC) engine ban dates and increasing carbon taxes, lower carbon emissions are likely to emerge as the single most determinant factor of profitability in the next decade," said Vivek Vaidya, Associate Partner and Global Client Mobility Leader at Frost & Sullivan. "Furthermore, the industry must also cater to changing consumer needs by providing mobility solutions rather than mere automotive products. And finally, for the mobility companies themselves to be sustainable, they need to improve their profitability by adopting continuous cash flow business models that address the opportunities across the entire life cycle of the product rather than merely the sales of the vehicle."

A series of curated panel discussions will delve into the automotive industry's evolution towards an economically and environmentally coherent future. Key agenda topics will spotlight:

  • The revolution of cars as smartphones on wheels with software-defined vehicles.

  • Decarbonization driving sustainable mobility through zero-emission vehicles.

  • The roadmap to 2030 with trends in commercial trucking.

  • The transformation from Mobility-as-a-Service to Lifestyle-as-a-Service.

The panel includes top industry firms and features the following thought leaders:

  • Ponz Pandikuthira, Vice-President, Global Product Marketing, Nissan

  • Pierre Chehwan, VP Strategic Alliance & Institutional Relations, Navya

  • Daniel Majewski, Head of R&D Strategy and System Solutions, ZF Group

  • William Wei, CTO Foxconn, MIH

  • Yoshito Ando, Head of Connected Services Planning, Nissan

  • Gary Brotman, Chief Executive Officer, Secondmind

  • Gregory Duconge, Chief Executive Officer, VULOG

  • Anuj Jain, Vice President, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Robert Bosch

  • Kirk James, Chief Marketing Officer, Gogoro

  • Aniruddha Kulkarni, Vice President and Head Engineering CV – Engineering Research Centre, Tata Motors

  • Julian Legazpi, Singapore Chief Commercial Officer, Scorpio Electric

  • Carl-Magnus Norden, Founder, Volta Trucks

  • Stephane Maravel, Head of Innovation, Strategy and Digital Offer for eMobility, Schneider Electric

  • Luca Martin, Asia Chief Executive Officer, KTM

  • Mahmut Mobassit, Europe eTruck Director – BYD Europe B.V.

  • Somasundharam Muthumanickam, Lead Software Architect, Automated Driving, ZF Group

  • Pasquale Salza, Head of Long Duration Storage & Hybrid Systems, Enel Green Power & Thermal Generation – Innovation

  • Abhijit Sengupta, India, SAARC Region & Southeast Asia Director and Head of Business, HERE Technologies

  • Nils Steinbrecher, Managing Director, TES

  • Kelvin Tay, Managing Director of Future Mobility, Goldbell Group

For queries about attending, speaking, or partnering at the event, please email: IMsummit@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success.  Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:
Sol Curet
Corporate Communications
E: sol.curet@frost.com  
https://www.frost.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engage-with-a-sustainable-future-through-software-defined-vehicles-at-frost--sullivans-summit-301608166.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

