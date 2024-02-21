Is ENGAGE XR Holdings (LON:EXR) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should ENGAGE XR Holdings (LON:EXR) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might ENGAGE XR Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When ENGAGE XR Holdings last reported its June 2023 balance sheet in September 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth €9.4m. In the last year, its cash burn was €5.5m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 21 months from June 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is ENGAGE XR Holdings Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that ENGAGE XR Holdings is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 28% in the last year. The silver lining is that revenue was up 45%, showing the business is growing at the top line. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how ENGAGE XR Holdings is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For ENGAGE XR Holdings To Raise More Cash For Growth?

ENGAGE XR Holdings seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of €20m, ENGAGE XR Holdings' €5.5m in cash burn equates to about 27% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About ENGAGE XR Holdings' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of ENGAGE XR Holdings' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for ENGAGE XR Holdings you should be aware of, and 3 of them can't be ignored.

