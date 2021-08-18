U.S. markets closed

Engage2Excel Named a Top Recognition Provider by HRO Today Magazine

·2 min read

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions, has been recognized as a top service provider in Employee Recognition on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings List for 2021. Engage2Excel is ranked in the top five among other providers in a rating solely based on feedback from buyers of recognition services.

"Employee recognition is a very important component of the career experience. And it's even more important today than ever given the challenges presented by the pandemic to continue to engage everyone in the workforce, no matter where they work," says Jeff Gelinas, President, Recognition and Engagement at Engage2Excel. "We are proud to be a trusted provider for our clients and to accompany them along the way and in the most challenging of times."

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are an important measure of customer satisfaction and are considered a leading benchmark for recognition provider differentiation. It also serves as a reminder for providers to continuously raise the bar in the quality, services and value they offer clients.

Andrew Goldschmidt, SVP Sales & Client Success, says, "We work closely with clients on our platform to ensure we continuously provide strategic guidance. The workplace is changing at a fast pace, and they are asking more and more for the latest recognition trends and ideas for program optimization." Engage2Excel's services stood out this year particularly because of their expertise in the industry and their hands-on approach with clients.

This marks Engage2Excel's 10th appearance on the list. They were also recognized as Top Employee Engagement provider in April. With the use of their award-winning career experience platform, they assist employees and managers to improve and accelerate recognition and engagement.

To view a full list of rankings, click here.

About Engage2Excel
Engage2Excel creates engaging career experiences throughout the talent lifecycle. Its CXS platform provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | VP of Marketing | 800.688.3024

Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engage2excel-named-a-top-recognition-provider-by-hro-today-magazine-301358378.html

SOURCE Engage2Excel

