Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Named a Top Recruitment Process Outsourcing Provider in HRO Today's 2022 Baker's Dozen List

Engage2Excel
·2 min read

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, part of the Engage2Excel group of companies, has been recognized as an RPO Leader on HRO Today's 2022 Overall Midsize Deal RPO Leaders, ranking at #3 on the list, as well as ranking as an Overall Healthcare RPO Leader.

"For the thirteenth year in a row, Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions has been recognized as a top Recruitment Process Outsourcing Provider by HRO Today," says Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "It is truly an incredible accomplishment. From the Great Resignation to the Great Reshuffle, our team has adapted, and continues to help our clients navigate through the unique market dynamics with forward-thinking solutions that meet their needs."

HRO Today analyzes results across three subcategories: breadth of service, size of deals, and quality of service to determine an overall ranking from this data. The Baker's Dozen highlights the top RPO providers from hundreds of companies across the country.

"Finding and keeping talent in today's working environment is more important than ever," says Findley. "With all the options available for candidates, companies need to make themselves stand out in the crowded market. We strive to transform how organizations attract, hire and retain talent by creating extraordinary experiences for clients and candidates in the talent acquisition process."

Click here to view the complete list of rankings.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | VP of Marketing | 800.688.3024

Contact Information:
Cathleen Urdi
Marketing Coordinator
curdi@engage2excel.com
508.222.2900

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


