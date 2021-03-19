U.S. markets closed

Engage2Excel Supports Smart Works Collaborative Master Class Event Featuring Diversity and Inclusion Leaders

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel, a leading provider of hiring and retention technologies, invites the business community to attend the first 2021 Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Event. This peer-to-peer event is presented by Smart Works Collaborative (SWC) and takes place on April 13, 2021 from 1 to 2:30 PM ET. This virtual event features an expert panel of senior executives who will address diversity and inclusion (D&I) challenges in the corporate sector with practical takeaways for the attendees. SWC's mission is to offer 21st century actionable ideas for executive leadership to meet today's challenges in a time of transition and transformation.

Panelists include senior diversity and inclusion leaders from Johnson & Johnson, Marsh & McLennan, Mt. Sinai Health System, Leo Burnett Worldwide, Edelman Public Relations and New Vistas in Education.

Smart Works Collaborative's goal is to create a blueprint for greater engagement from the private sector and to inspire and boost employee morale. Peers and leaders will receive insights about the latest diversity and inclusion program innovations.

"We are excited to see the outcome of the event. This is a significant year for the HR industry and especially for D&I, as new trends and topics are brought into light to set an updated standard for the workplace," said Isabelle Lavigne, global VP of human resources at Engage2Excel Group.

"The new spirit of the times, underscored by the Business Roundtable's broader sense of corporate purpose, suggests that there is now an expectation for business to enter into a new conversation with its key constituencies, one that will drive needed change and build incremental value for those companies that choose to make diversity and inclusion part of their corporate credo," said Meryl Moss, SWC Co-Managing Director.

Attendees can register for the 90-minute virtual event on the Smart Works Collaborative website at no cost. Inspired by the positive response SWC received from The Uncomfortable Conversations Series launched last year shortly after the overwhelming response to June's response to racial justice, the leaders at SWC instinctively thought of making additional programming accessible to businesses in order to learn from diversity and inclusion leaders across industries.

To view a full description of this event, visit www.smartworkscollaborative.com

ABOUT ENGAGE2EXCEL
The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

Learn more at www.engage2excel.com

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | mmeunier@engage2excel.com

ABOUT SMART WORKS COLLABORATIVE
Smart Works Collaborative provides timely programming to corporations in the areas of diversity and inclusion, remote leadership, talent retention, mentoring, digital security and more. Our content is designed to expand opportunities for success and to help improve our world.

Learn more at: smartworkscollaborative.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engage2excel-supports-smart-works-collaborative-master-class-event-featuring-diversity-and-inclusion-leaders-301250726.html

SOURCE Engage2Excel

