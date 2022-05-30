Enghouse Q2 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ON, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it intends to release its second quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:45 am ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

Local/ International: 1-416-764-8658

North American Toll- Free: 1-888-886-7786

Confirmation Code: 86805714

This call will also be webcast and can be accessed at the following location:

https://app.webinar.net/Xn34A6yw5zl

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

