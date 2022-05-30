U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.17
    +2.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0782
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2653
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5210
    +0.4360 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,221.57
    +2,065.50 (+7.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    681.45
    +51.96 (+8.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Enghouse Q2 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EGHSF

MARKHAM, ON, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it intends to release its second quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:45 am ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

Local/ International:                         1-416-764-8658       
            North American Toll- Free:               1-888-886-7786

          Confirmation Code:                          86805714

This call will also be webcast and can be accessed at the following location:

https://app.webinar.net/Xn34A6yw5zl

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c0528.html

Recommended Stories