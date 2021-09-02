Enghouse Q3 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 results after market close on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

A conference call to discuss these results will be held:

Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. EST

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

Local/ International: 1-647-689-4521

North American Toll- Free: 1-833-235-7649

Confirmation Code: 8499981

This call will also be web-cast and can be accessed at the following web location:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=6612B09A-70F8-4AFC-8A09-5D6AA5FB35F2

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

