Enghouse Q3 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 results after market close on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
A conference call to discuss these results will be held:
Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. EST
The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:
Local/ International: 1-647-689-4521
North American Toll- Free: 1-833-235-7649
Confirmation Code: 8499981
This call will also be web-cast and can be accessed at the following web location:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=6612B09A-70F8-4AFC-8A09-5D6AA5FB35F2
The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.
SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/02/c1244.html