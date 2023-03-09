Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results
MARKHAM, ON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its first quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended January 31, 2023. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Financial and operational highlights for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended January 31, 2022 are as follows:
Revenue achieved was $106.4 million compared to revenue of $111.1 million;
Results from operating activities was $29.9 million compared to $35.7 million;
Net income was $17.0 million compared to $21.6 million;
Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million compared to $38.6 million;
Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital were $32.6 million compared to $38.7 million.
Over the last four quarters, revenue in both the Asset and Interactive Management Groups has stabilized significantly, particularly in comparison to the revenue fluctuations that were driven by changing demands throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the ongoing shift to the cloud, inflation, rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and some competitors experiencing significant financial distress announcing restructuring and employee layoffs, Enghouse continues to operate consistently with positive income and operating cashflows. Enghouse remains well positioned to complete and fund future acquisitions. Subsequent to quarter end, we announced the acquisitions of Qumu and Navita with integrations progressing according to plan.
Net income for the quarter was $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $0.39 per diluted share in the same period last year. The decrease in net income is primarily a result of a reduction in software licenses alongside lower gross margins from professional services relating to our large public transportation projects. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $38.6 million or $0.69 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.
Enghouse closed the quarter with $250.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $228.1 million at October 31, 2022 with no external debt financing. The cash balance was achieved after making payments of $10.2 million for dividends in the quarter. Enghouse remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, investing in products while ensuring profitability and maximizing operating cashflows. As a result, Enghouse continues to replenish its acquisition capital while annually increasing its eligible quarterly dividend.
Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share, an increase of 18.9% over the prior dividend, payable on May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2023. This represents the 15th consecutive year in which the Company increased its dividend by over 10%.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
For the periods ended January 31
Three months
2023
2022
Var ($)
Var (%)
Revenue
$
106,435
$
111,102
(4,667)
(4.2)
Direct costs
34,808
32,828
1,980
6.0
Revenue, net of direct costs
$
71,627
$
78,274
(6,647)
(8.5)
As a % of revenue
67.3 %
70.5 %
Operating expenses
41,710
42,551
(841)
(2.0)
Special charges
28
18
10
55.6
Results from operating activities
$
29,889
$
35,705
(5,816)
(16.3)
As a % of revenue
28.1 %
32.1 %
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
(8,832)
(9,657)
825
8.5
Foreign exchange losses
(1,053)
(336)
(717)
(213.4)
Interest expense – lease obligations
(167)
(202)
35
17.3
Finance income
976
129
847
656.6
Finance expenses
(7)
(23)
16
69.6
Other (expenses) income
(127)
1,000
(1,127)
(112.7)
Income before income taxes
$
20,679
$
26,616
(5,937)
(22.3)
Provision for income taxes
3,656
5,019
(1,363)
(27.2)
Net income for the period
$
17,023
$
21,597
(4,574)
(21.2)
Basic earnings per share
0.31
0.39
(0.08)
(20.5)
Diluted earnings per share
0.31
0.39
(0.08)
(20.5)
Operating cash flows
29,262
24,342
4,920
20.2
Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital
32,632
38,743
(6,111)
(15.8)
Adjusted EBITDA
Results from operating activities
29,889
35,705
(5,816)
(16.3)
Depreciation
626
720
(94)
13.1
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
1,736
2,112
(376)
17.8
Special charges
28
18
10
(55.6)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,279
$
38,555
(6,276)
(16.3)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
30.3 %
34.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share
$
0.58
$
0.69
( 0.11)
(15.9)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
As at January 31,
As at October 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
247,801
$
225,104
Short-term investments
2,863
2,950
Accounts receivable
106,461
93,104
Prepaid expenses and other assets
14,567
12,848
Income taxes recoverable
-
492
371,692
334,498
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment
3,802
4,186
Right-of-use assets
18,469
20,063
Intangible assets
78,343
85,902
Goodwill
234,101
230,002
Deferred income tax assets
31,499
30,347
366,214
370,500
$
737,906
$
704,998
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
57,906
$
60,525
Income taxes payable
32
-
Dividends payable
10,224
10,221
Provisions
2,640
3,183
Deferred revenue
103,535
83,122
Lease obligations
7,495
6,822
181,832
163,873
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
1,283
2,576
Deferred income tax liabilities
12,672
12,038
Deferred revenue
3,717
3,470
Net employee defined benefit obligation
1,960
1,821
Lease obligations
10,673
13,055
30,305
32,960
212,137
196,833
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
107,728
107,007
Contributed surplus
9,223
8,882
Retained earnings
408,046
401,247
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
772
(8,971)
525,769
508,165
$
737,906
$
704,998
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months
Periods ended January 31
2023
2022
Revenue
Software licenses
$ 20,735
$ 23,778
SaaS and maintenance services
66,503
66,427
Professional services
16,891
17,952
Hardware
2,306
2,945
106,435
111,102
Direct costs
Software licenses
870
1,327
Services
32,425
29,594
Hardware
1,513
1,907
34,808
32,828
Revenue, net of direct costs
71,627
78,274
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
20,798
22,407
Research and development
18,550
17,312
Depreciation
626
720
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
1,736
2,112
Special charges
28
18
41,738
42,569
Results from operating activities
29,889
35,705
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
(8,832)
(9,657)
Foreign exchange losses
(1,053)
(336)
Interest expense – lease obligations
(167)
(202)
Finance income
976
129
Finance expenses
(7)
(23)
Other (expenses) income
(127)
1,000
Income before income taxes
20,679
26,616
Provision for income taxes
3,656
5,019
Net income for the period
$ 17,023
$ 21,597
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:
Cumulative translation adjustment
9,743
4,126
Other comprehensive income
9,743
4,126
Comprehensive income
$ 26,766
$ 25,723
Earnings per share
Basic
$ 0.31
$ 0.39
Diluted
$ 0.31
$ 0.39
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
Three months
Periods ended January 31
2023
2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income for the period
$ 17,023
$ 21,597
Depreciation
626
720
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
1,736
2,112
Interest expense – lease obligations
167
202
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
8,832
9,657
Stock-based compensation expense
458
413
Provision for income taxes
3,656
5,019
Finance and other expenses (income)
134
(977)
32,632
38,743
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
2,002
(11,202)
Income taxes paid
(5,372)
(3,199)
Net cash provided by operating activities
29,262
24,342
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net (purchase) sale of property and equipment
(105)
235
Purchase of short-term investments
(69)
-
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(174)
235
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of share capital
604
-
Repayment of lease obligations
(1,810)
(2,093)
Dividends paid
(10,221)
(8,889)
Net cash used in financing activities
(11,427)
(10,982)
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
5,036
1,414
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
22,697
15,009
Cash and cash equivalents ─ beginning of period
225,104
195,890
Cash and cash equivalents ─ end of period
$ 247,801
$ 210,899
Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended January 31
2023
2022
IMG
AMG
Total
IMG
AMG
Total
Revenue
$
57,852
$
48,583
$
106,435
$
61,871
$
49,231
$
111,102
Direct costs
(16,431)
(18,377)
(34,808)
(15,444)
(17,384)
(32,828)
Revenue, net of direct costs
41,421
30,206
71,627
46,427
31,847
78,274
Operating expenses excluding special charges
(19,250)
(11,321)
(30,571)
(19,551)
(11,172)
(30,723)
Depreciation
(537)
(89)
(626)
(596)
(124)
(720)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
(1,100)
(636)
(1,736)
(1,327)
(785)
(2,112)
Segment profit
$
20,534
$
18,160
$
38,694
$
24,953
$
19,766
$
44,719
Special charges
(28)
(18)
Corporate and shared service expenses
(8,777)
(8,996)
Results from operating activities
$
29,889
$
35,705
About Enghouse
Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertical enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call
+1-416-764-8646 or North American Toll-Free 1-888-396-8049. Confirmation code: 09140113. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.
The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition-related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.
