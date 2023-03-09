U.S. markets closed

Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

·9 min read

MARKHAM, ON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its first quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended January 31, 2023.  All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended January 31, 2022 are as follows:

  • Revenue achieved was $106.4 million compared to revenue of $111.1 million;

  • Results from operating activities was $29.9 million compared to $35.7 million;

  • Net income was $17.0 million compared to $21.6 million;

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million compared to $38.6 million;

  • Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital were $32.6 million compared to $38.7 million.

Over the last four quarters, revenue in both the Asset and Interactive Management Groups has stabilized significantly, particularly in comparison to the revenue fluctuations that were driven by changing demands throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the ongoing shift to the cloud, inflation, rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and some competitors experiencing significant financial distress announcing restructuring and employee layoffs, Enghouse continues to operate consistently with positive income and operating cashflows. Enghouse remains well positioned to complete and fund future acquisitions. Subsequent to quarter end, we announced the acquisitions of Qumu and Navita with integrations progressing according to plan.

Net income for the quarter was $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $0.39 per diluted share in the same period last year. The decrease in net income is primarily a result of a reduction in software licenses alongside lower gross margins from professional services relating to our large public transportation projects. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $38.6 million or $0.69 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.

Enghouse closed the quarter with $250.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $228.1 million at October 31, 2022 with no external debt financing. The cash balance was achieved after making payments of $10.2 million for dividends in the quarter. Enghouse remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, investing in products while ensuring profitability and maximizing operating cashflows. As a result, Enghouse continues to replenish its acquisition capital while annually increasing its eligible quarterly dividend.

Quarterly dividends:   
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share, an increase of 18.9% over the prior dividend, payable on May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2023. This represents the 15th consecutive year in which the Company increased its dividend by over 10%.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the periods ended January 31



Three months









2023


2022

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue








$

106,435

$

111,102

(4,667)

(4.2)















Direct costs









34,808


32,828

1,980

6.0

Revenue, net of direct costs








$

71,627

$

78,274

(6,647)

(8.5)

As a % of revenue









67.3 %


70.5 %

















Operating expenses









41,710


42,551

(841)

(2.0)

Special charges









28


18

10

55.6

Results from operating activities








$

29,889

$

35,705

(5,816)

(16.3)

As a % of revenue









28.1 %


32.1 %

















Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships









(8,832)


(9,657)

825

8.5

Foreign exchange losses









(1,053)


(336)

(717)

(213.4)

Interest expense – lease obligations









(167)


(202)

35

17.3

Finance income









976


129

847

656.6

Finance expenses









(7)


(23)

16

69.6

Other (expenses) income









(127)


1,000

(1,127)

(112.7)

Income before income taxes








$

20,679

$

26,616

(5,937)

(22.3)

Provision for income taxes









3,656


5,019

(1,363)

(27.2)

Net income for the period








$

17,023

$

21,597

(4,574)

(21.2)















Basic earnings per share









0.31


0.39

(0.08)

(20.5)

Diluted earnings per share









0.31


0.39

(0.08)

(20.5)















Operating cash flows









29,262


24,342

4,920

20.2

Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital









32,632


38,743

(6,111)

(15.8)















Adjusted EBITDA














Results from operating activities









29,889


35,705

(5,816)

(16.3)















Depreciation









626


720

(94)

13.1

Depreciation of right-of-use assets









1,736


2,112

(376)

17.8

Special charges









28


18

10

(55.6)

Adjusted EBITDA








$

32,279

$

38,555

(6,276)

(16.3)















Adjusted EBITDA margin









30.3 %


34.7 %

















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share








$

0.58

$

0.69

( 0.11)

(15.9)

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)


   As at January 31,
2023

As at October 31,
2022

ASSETS






Current assets:






   Cash and cash equivalents


$

247,801

$

225,104

   Short-term investments



2,863


2,950

   Accounts receivable



106,461


93,104

   Prepaid expenses and other assets



14,567


12,848

   Income taxes recoverable



-


492




371,692


334,498

Non-current assets:






   Property and equipment



3,802


4,186

   Right-of-use assets



18,469


20,063

   Intangible assets



78,343


85,902

   Goodwill



234,101


230,002

   Deferred income tax assets



31,499


30,347




366,214


370,500



$

737,906

$

704,998







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$

57,906

$

60,525

   Income taxes payable



32


-

   Dividends payable



10,224


10,221

   Provisions



2,640


3,183

   Deferred revenue



103,535


83,122

   Lease obligations



7,495


6,822




181,832


163,873

Non-current liabilities:






   Income taxes payable



1,283


2,576

   Deferred income tax liabilities



12,672


12,038

   Deferred revenue



3,717


3,470

   Net employee defined benefit obligation



1,960


1,821

   Lease obligations



10,673


13,055




30,305


32,960




212,137


196,833

Shareholders' equity






   Share capital



107,728


107,007

   Contributed surplus



9,223


8,882

   Retained earnings



408,046


401,247

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



772


(8,971)




525,769


508,165



$

737,906

$

704,998

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)                                            



Three months

Periods ended January 31




2023

2022







Revenue

     Software licenses




$ 20,735

$ 23,778

     SaaS and maintenance services




66,503

66,427

     Professional services




16,891

17,952

     Hardware




2,306

2,945





106,435

111,102

Direct costs






     Software licenses




870

1,327

     Services




32,425

29,594

     Hardware




1,513

1,907





34,808

32,828

Revenue, net of direct costs




71,627

78,274







Operating expenses






     Selling, general and administrative




20,798

22,407

     Research and development




18,550

17,312

     Depreciation




626

720

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets




1,736

2,112

     Special charges




28

18





41,738

42,569







Results from operating activities




29,889

35,705







Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   




(8,832)

(9,657)

Foreign exchange losses




(1,053)

(336)

Interest expense – lease obligations




(167)

(202)

Finance income




976

129

Finance expenses




(7)

(23)

Other (expenses) income




(127)

1,000

Income before income taxes




20,679

26,616







Provision for income taxes




3,656

5,019






Net income for the period




$  17,023

$  21,597

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:





Cumulative translation adjustment




9,743

4,126







Other comprehensive income




9,743

4,126







Comprehensive income




$  26,766

$  25,723

Earnings per share






Basic




$       0.31

$       0.39

Diluted




$       0.31

$      0.39

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)



Three months

Periods ended January 31




2023

2022

OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income for the period




$     17,023

$     21,597


Adjustments for non-cash items











   Depreciation




626

720

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets




1,736

2,112

   Interest expense – lease obligations




167

202

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships




8,832

9,657

   Stock-based compensation expense




458

413

   Provision for income taxes




3,656

5,019

   Finance and other expenses (income)




134

(977)





32,632

38,743







Changes in non-cash operating working capital




2,002

(11,202)

Income taxes paid




(5,372)

(3,199)

Net cash provided by operating activities




29,262

24,342







INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Net (purchase) sale of property and equipment




(105)

235







Purchase of short-term investments




(69)

-

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities




(174)

235







FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Issuance of share capital




604

-

Repayment of lease obligations




(1,810)

(2,093)

Dividends paid




(10,221)

(8,889)

Net cash used in financing activities




(11,427)

(10,982)

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents




5,036

1,414







Increase in cash and cash equivalents




22,697

15,009

Cash and cash equivalents ─ beginning of period




225,104

195,890

Cash and cash equivalents ─ end of period




$  247,801

$  210,899

 

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended January 31


2023


2022

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

57,852

$

48,583

$

106,435

$

61,871

$

49,231

$

111,102

Direct costs


(16,431)


(18,377)


(34,808)


(15,444)


(17,384)


(32,828)

Revenue, net of direct costs


41,421


30,206


71,627


46,427


31,847


78,274

Operating expenses excluding special charges


(19,250)


(11,321)


(30,571)


(19,551)


(11,172)


(30,723)

Depreciation


(537)


(89)


(626)


(596)


(124)


(720)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets


(1,100)


(636)


(1,736)


(1,327)


(785)


(2,112)

Segment profit

$

20,534

$

18,160

$

38,694

$

24,953

$

19,766

$

44,719

Special charges






(28)






(18)

Corporate and shared service expenses






(8,777)






(8,996)

Results from operating activities





$

29,889





$

35,705















About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertical enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call
+1-416-764-8646 or North American Toll-Free 1-888-396-8049. Confirmation code: 09140113. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

****

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition-related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

