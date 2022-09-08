U.S. markets closed

Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

·7 min read
Cision

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its third quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended July 31, 2022. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 compared to the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021 are as follows:

  • Revenue achieved was $102.1 and $319.5 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $117.6 and $354.1 million;

  • Results from operating activities was $29.8 and $96.5 million, respectively, compared to $38.5 and $116.1 million;

  • Net income was $18.1 and $57.5 million, respectively, compared to $21.2 and $62.6 million;

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 and $104.8 million, respectively, compared to $41.7 and $126.4 million;

  • Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $34.1 and $107.3 million, respectively, compared to $41.1 and $125.4 million.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $102.1 million with results from operating activities of $29.8 million and cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital of $34.1 million. As a result, we closed the quarter with $229.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments with no external debt. This was accomplished while completing two acquisitions for $6.1 million, paying quarterly dividends of $10.3 million and repurchasing $9.0 million of common stock from shareholders. We remain focused on operating a profitable, cash-flow-positive business generating the necessary capital to fund our acquisition strategy without the need for financing.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was down from $117.6 million in the same period in the prior year and was negatively impacted by $3.6 million as a result of foreign exchange as European currencies continue to devalue as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Interactive Management Group ("IMG") continues to experience a market shift from on-premise perpetual licensing towards software as a service ("SaaS") cloud offerings. This has translated into a decrease in overall IMG revenue despite increased sales of our cloud products. Revenue in our Asset Management Group ("AMG"), on a constant-currency basis, remains consistent this fiscal year compared to prior year.

Net income for the quarter was $18.1 million or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million or $0.38 per diluted share last year. The decrease is a result of lower revenue net of decreased operating expenses relative to the comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 million or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $41.7 million or $0.75 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Enghouse completed two acquisitions late in the quarter, purchasing Competella AB on June 23, 2022 and NTW Software GmbH on July 6, 2022. Competella AB offers a complete contact center platform focused on the Scandinavian and Swiss markets with both a SaaS and on-premise solution. NTW Software GmbH provides an attendant console and contact center offering for organizations that have adopted the Cisco communications platform. Both acquisitions augment our contact center offerings and broaden our cloud hosted solutions portfolio. We believe that acquisition valuations are becoming more favourable in this environment as rising interest rates increases debt servicing costs and reduces profitability for many companies in the technology segment.

Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share, payable on November 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2022.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended July 31

Three months


Nine months


2022


2021

Var ($)

Var (%)



2022


2021

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

102,111

$

117,644

(15,533)

(13.2)


$

319,525

$

354,078

(34,553)

(9.8)















Direct costs


31,348


33,437

(2,089)

(6.2)



97,757


98,478

(721)

(0.7)

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

70,763

$

84,207

(13,444)

(16.0)


$

221,768

$

255,600

(33,832)

(13.2)

As a % of revenue


69.3 %


71.6 %





69.4 %


72.2 %

















Operating expenses


40,790


45,267

(4,477)

(9.9)



124,970


138,629

(13,659)

(9.9)

Special charges


216


433

(217)

(50.1)



280


873

(593)

(67.9)

Results from operating activities

$

29,757

$

38,507

(8,750)

(22.7)


$

96,518

$

116,098

(19,580)

(16.9)

As a % of revenue


29.1 %


32.7 %





30.2 %


32.8 %

















Amortization of acquired software and
customer relationships


(8,484)


(10,355)

1,871

18.1



(27,348)


(31,983)

4,635

14.5

Foreign exchange gains (losses)


1,045


(453)

1,498

330.7



1,023


(1,976)

2,999

151.8

Interest expense – lease obligations


(173)


(212)

39

18.4



(571)


(818)

247

30.2

Finance income


290


46

244

530.4



541


162

379

234.0

Finance expenses


(18)


(12)

(6)

(50.0)



(62)


(76)

14

18.4

Other (expenses) income


(93)


( 516)

423

82.0



930


(1,962)

2,892

147.4

Income before income taxes

$

22,324

$

27,005

(4,681)

(17.3)


$

71,031

$

79,445

(8,414)

(10.6)

Provision for income taxes


4,243


5,778

(1,535)

(26.6)



13,482


16,837

(3,355)

(19.9)

Net Income for the period

$

18,081

$

21,227

(3,146)

(14.8)


$

57,549

$

62,608

(5,059)

(8.1)















Basic earnings per share


0.33


0.38

(0.05)

(13.2)



1.04


1.13

(0.09)

(8.0)

Diluted earnings per share


0.33


0.38

(0.05)

(13.2)



1.03


1.12

(0.09)

(8.0)















Operating cash flows


29,158


33,552

(4,394)

(13.1)



84,642


93,254

(8,612)

(9.2)

Operating cash flows excluding changes
in working capital


34,081


41,105

(7,024)

(17.1)



107,334


125,422

(18,088)

(14.4)















Adjusted EBITDA














Results from operating activities


29,757


38,507

(8,750)

(22.7)



96,518


116,098

(19,580)

(16.9)















Depreciation


665


719

(54)

7.5



2,090


2,212

(122)

5.5

Depreciation of right-of-use assets


1,849


2,006

(157)

7.8



5,930


7,201

(1,271)

17.7

Special charges


216


433

(217)

50.1



280


873

(593)

67.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$

32,487

$

41,665

(9,178)

(22.0)


$

104,818

$

126,384

(21,566)

(17.1)















Adjusted EBITDA margin


31.8 %


35.4 %





32.8 %


35.7 %

















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.59

$

0.75

(0.16)

(21.3)


$

1.88

$

2.26

(0.38)

(16.8)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)


As at July 31,

2022

As at October 31,

2021

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents


$

225,946

$

195,890

Short-term investments



3,539


2,944

Accounts receivable



86,002


89,374

Prepaid expenses and other assets



14,639


13,322

Income taxes recoverable



-


2,130




330,126


303,660

Non-current assets:






Property and equipment



4,249


6,246

Right-of-use assets



20,686


25,943

Intangible assets



81,705


101,822

Goodwill



218,432


223,021

Deferred income tax assets



15,202


13,932




340,274


370,964



$

670,400

$

674,624







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$

59,507

$

71,506

Income taxes payable



3,589


-

Dividends payable



10,224


8,889

Provisions



3,295


5,588

Deferred revenue



87,409


80,614

Lease obligations



7,032


7,941




171,056


174,538

Non-current liabilities:






Income taxes payable



2,420


2,949

Deferred income tax liabilities



12,272


13,392

Deferred revenue



5,307


9,111

Net employee defined-benefit obligation



2,443


2,663

Lease obligations



13,453


17,660




35,895


45,775




206,951


220,313

Shareholders' equity:






Share capital



107,032


106,470

Contributed surplus



8,406


7,406

Retained earnings



374,861


355,019

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(26,850)


(14,584)




463,449


454,311



$

670,400

$

674,624

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)


Three months

Nine months

Periods ended July 31


2022

2021

2022

2021







...

