Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its third quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended July 31, 2022. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 compared to the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021 are as follows:

Revenue achieved was $102.1 and $319.5 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $117.6 and $354.1 million;

Results from operating activities was $29.8 and $96.5 million, respectively, compared to $38.5 and $116.1 million;

Net income was $18.1 and $57.5 million, respectively, compared to $21.2 and $62.6 million;

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 and $104.8 million, respectively, compared to $41.7 and $126.4 million;

Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $34.1 and $107.3 million, respectively, compared to $41.1 and $125.4 million.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $102.1 million with results from operating activities of $29.8 million and cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital of $34.1 million. As a result, we closed the quarter with $229.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments with no external debt. This was accomplished while completing two acquisitions for $6.1 million, paying quarterly dividends of $10.3 million and repurchasing $9.0 million of common stock from shareholders. We remain focused on operating a profitable, cash-flow-positive business generating the necessary capital to fund our acquisition strategy without the need for financing.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was down from $117.6 million in the same period in the prior year and was negatively impacted by $3.6 million as a result of foreign exchange as European currencies continue to devalue as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Interactive Management Group ("IMG") continues to experience a market shift from on-premise perpetual licensing towards software as a service ("SaaS") cloud offerings. This has translated into a decrease in overall IMG revenue despite increased sales of our cloud products. Revenue in our Asset Management Group ("AMG"), on a constant-currency basis, remains consistent this fiscal year compared to prior year.

Net income for the quarter was $18.1 million or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million or $0.38 per diluted share last year. The decrease is a result of lower revenue net of decreased operating expenses relative to the comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 million or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $41.7 million or $0.75 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Enghouse completed two acquisitions late in the quarter, purchasing Competella AB on June 23, 2022 and NTW Software GmbH on July 6, 2022. Competella AB offers a complete contact center platform focused on the Scandinavian and Swiss markets with both a SaaS and on-premise solution. NTW Software GmbH provides an attendant console and contact center offering for organizations that have adopted the Cisco communications platform. Both acquisitions augment our contact center offerings and broaden our cloud hosted solutions portfolio. We believe that acquisition valuations are becoming more favourable in this environment as rising interest rates increases debt servicing costs and reduces profitability for many companies in the technology segment.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share, payable on November 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2022.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended July 31 Three months

Nine months

2022

2021 Var ($) Var (%)



2022

2021 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 102,111 $ 117,644 (15,533) (13.2)

$ 319,525 $ 354,078 (34,553) (9.8)



























Direct costs

31,348

33,437 (2,089) (6.2)



97,757

98,478 (721) (0.7) Revenue, net of direct costs $ 70,763 $ 84,207 (13,444) (16.0)

$ 221,768 $ 255,600 (33,832) (13.2) As a % of revenue

69.3 %

71.6 %







69.4 %

72.2 %































Operating expenses

40,790

45,267 (4,477) (9.9)



124,970

138,629 (13,659) (9.9) Special charges

216

433 (217) (50.1)



280

873 (593) (67.9) Results from operating activities $ 29,757 $ 38,507 (8,750) (22.7)

$ 96,518 $ 116,098 (19,580) (16.9) As a % of revenue

29.1 %

32.7 %







30.2 %

32.8 %































Amortization of acquired software and

customer relationships

(8,484)

(10,355) 1,871 18.1



(27,348)

(31,983) 4,635 14.5 Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,045

(453) 1,498 330.7



1,023

(1,976) 2,999 151.8 Interest expense – lease obligations

(173)

(212) 39 18.4



(571)

(818) 247 30.2 Finance income

290

46 244 530.4



541

162 379 234.0 Finance expenses

(18)

(12) (6) (50.0)



(62)

(76) 14 18.4 Other (expenses) income

(93)

( 516) 423 82.0



930

(1,962) 2,892 147.4 Income before income taxes $ 22,324 $ 27,005 (4,681) (17.3)

$ 71,031 $ 79,445 (8,414) (10.6) Provision for income taxes

4,243

5,778 (1,535) (26.6)



13,482

16,837 (3,355) (19.9) Net Income for the period $ 18,081 $ 21,227 (3,146) (14.8)

$ 57,549 $ 62,608 (5,059) (8.1)



























Basic earnings per share

0.33

0.38 (0.05) (13.2)



1.04

1.13 (0.09) (8.0) Diluted earnings per share

0.33

0.38 (0.05) (13.2)



1.03

1.12 (0.09) (8.0)



























Operating cash flows

29,158

33,552 (4,394) (13.1)



84,642

93,254 (8,612) (9.2) Operating cash flows excluding changes

in working capital

34,081

41,105 (7,024) (17.1)



107,334

125,422 (18,088) (14.4)



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

29,757

38,507 (8,750) (22.7)



96,518

116,098 (19,580) (16.9)



























Depreciation

665

719 (54) 7.5



2,090

2,212 (122) 5.5 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,849

2,006 (157) 7.8



5,930

7,201 (1,271) 17.7 Special charges

216

433 (217) 50.1



280

873 (593) 67.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,487 $ 41,665 (9,178) (22.0)

$ 104,818 $ 126,384 (21,566) (17.1)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

31.8 %

35.4 %







32.8 %

35.7 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.59 $ 0.75 (0.16) (21.3)

$ 1.88 $ 2.26 (0.38) (16.8)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at July 31, 2022 As at October 31, 2021 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 225,946 $ 195,890 Short-term investments



3,539

2,944 Accounts receivable



86,002

89,374 Prepaid expenses and other assets



14,639

13,322 Income taxes recoverable



-

2,130





330,126

303,660 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



4,249

6,246 Right-of-use assets



20,686

25,943 Intangible assets



81,705

101,822 Goodwill



218,432

223,021 Deferred income tax assets



15,202

13,932





340,274

370,964



$ 670,400 $ 674,624











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 59,507 $ 71,506 Income taxes payable



3,589

- Dividends payable



10,224

8,889 Provisions



3,295

5,588 Deferred revenue



87,409

80,614 Lease obligations



7,032

7,941





171,056

174,538 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



2,420

2,949 Deferred income tax liabilities



12,272

13,392 Deferred revenue



5,307

9,111 Net employee defined-benefit obligation



2,443

2,663 Lease obligations



13,453

17,660





35,895

45,775





206,951

220,313 Shareholders' equity:









Share capital



107,032

106,470 Contributed surplus



8,406

7,406 Retained earnings



374,861

355,019 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(26,850)

(14,584)





463,449

454,311



$ 670,400 $ 674,624