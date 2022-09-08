Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results
MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its third quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended July 31, 2022. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Financial and operational highlights for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 compared to the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021 are as follows:
Revenue achieved was $102.1 and $319.5 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $117.6 and $354.1 million;
Results from operating activities was $29.8 and $96.5 million, respectively, compared to $38.5 and $116.1 million;
Net income was $18.1 and $57.5 million, respectively, compared to $21.2 and $62.6 million;
Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 and $104.8 million, respectively, compared to $41.7 and $126.4 million;
Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $34.1 and $107.3 million, respectively, compared to $41.1 and $125.4 million.
Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $102.1 million with results from operating activities of $29.8 million and cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital of $34.1 million. As a result, we closed the quarter with $229.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments with no external debt. This was accomplished while completing two acquisitions for $6.1 million, paying quarterly dividends of $10.3 million and repurchasing $9.0 million of common stock from shareholders. We remain focused on operating a profitable, cash-flow-positive business generating the necessary capital to fund our acquisition strategy without the need for financing.
Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was down from $117.6 million in the same period in the prior year and was negatively impacted by $3.6 million as a result of foreign exchange as European currencies continue to devalue as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Interactive Management Group ("IMG") continues to experience a market shift from on-premise perpetual licensing towards software as a service ("SaaS") cloud offerings. This has translated into a decrease in overall IMG revenue despite increased sales of our cloud products. Revenue in our Asset Management Group ("AMG"), on a constant-currency basis, remains consistent this fiscal year compared to prior year.
Net income for the quarter was $18.1 million or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million or $0.38 per diluted share last year. The decrease is a result of lower revenue net of decreased operating expenses relative to the comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 million or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $41.7 million or $0.75 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.
Enghouse completed two acquisitions late in the quarter, purchasing Competella AB on June 23, 2022 and NTW Software GmbH on July 6, 2022. Competella AB offers a complete contact center platform focused on the Scandinavian and Swiss markets with both a SaaS and on-premise solution. NTW Software GmbH provides an attendant console and contact center offering for organizations that have adopted the Cisco communications platform. Both acquisitions augment our contact center offerings and broaden our cloud hosted solutions portfolio. We believe that acquisition valuations are becoming more favourable in this environment as rising interest rates increases debt servicing costs and reduces profitability for many companies in the technology segment.
Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share, payable on November 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2022.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
For the period ended July 31
Three months
Nine months
2022
2021
Var ($)
Var (%)
2022
2021
Var ($)
Var (%)
Revenue
$
102,111
$
117,644
(15,533)
(13.2)
$
319,525
$
354,078
(34,553)
(9.8)
Direct costs
31,348
33,437
(2,089)
(6.2)
97,757
98,478
(721)
(0.7)
Revenue, net of direct costs
$
70,763
$
84,207
(13,444)
(16.0)
$
221,768
$
255,600
(33,832)
(13.2)
As a % of revenue
69.3 %
71.6 %
69.4 %
72.2 %
Operating expenses
40,790
45,267
(4,477)
(9.9)
124,970
138,629
(13,659)
(9.9)
Special charges
216
433
(217)
(50.1)
280
873
(593)
(67.9)
Results from operating activities
$
29,757
$
38,507
(8,750)
(22.7)
$
96,518
$
116,098
(19,580)
(16.9)
As a % of revenue
29.1 %
32.7 %
30.2 %
32.8 %
Amortization of acquired software and
(8,484)
(10,355)
1,871
18.1
(27,348)
(31,983)
4,635
14.5
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
1,045
(453)
1,498
330.7
1,023
(1,976)
2,999
151.8
Interest expense – lease obligations
(173)
(212)
39
18.4
(571)
(818)
247
30.2
Finance income
290
46
244
530.4
541
162
379
234.0
Finance expenses
(18)
(12)
(6)
(50.0)
(62)
(76)
14
18.4
Other (expenses) income
(93)
( 516)
423
82.0
930
(1,962)
2,892
147.4
Income before income taxes
$
22,324
$
27,005
(4,681)
(17.3)
$
71,031
$
79,445
(8,414)
(10.6)
Provision for income taxes
4,243
5,778
(1,535)
(26.6)
13,482
16,837
(3,355)
(19.9)
Net Income for the period
$
18,081
$
21,227
(3,146)
(14.8)
$
57,549
$
62,608
(5,059)
(8.1)
Basic earnings per share
0.33
0.38
(0.05)
(13.2)
1.04
1.13
(0.09)
(8.0)
Diluted earnings per share
0.33
0.38
(0.05)
(13.2)
1.03
1.12
(0.09)
(8.0)
Operating cash flows
29,158
33,552
(4,394)
(13.1)
84,642
93,254
(8,612)
(9.2)
Operating cash flows excluding changes
34,081
41,105
(7,024)
(17.1)
107,334
125,422
(18,088)
(14.4)
Adjusted EBITDA
Results from operating activities
29,757
38,507
(8,750)
(22.7)
96,518
116,098
(19,580)
(16.9)
Depreciation
665
719
(54)
7.5
2,090
2,212
(122)
5.5
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
1,849
2,006
(157)
7.8
5,930
7,201
(1,271)
17.7
Special charges
216
433
(217)
50.1
280
873
(593)
67.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,487
$
41,665
(9,178)
(22.0)
$
104,818
$
126,384
(21,566)
(17.1)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
31.8 %
35.4 %
32.8 %
35.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share
$
0.59
$
0.75
(0.16)
(21.3)
$
1.88
$
2.26
(0.38)
(16.8)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
As at July 31,
2022
As at October 31,
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
225,946
$
195,890
Short-term investments
3,539
2,944
Accounts receivable
86,002
89,374
Prepaid expenses and other assets
14,639
13,322
Income taxes recoverable
-
2,130
330,126
303,660
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment
4,249
6,246
Right-of-use assets
20,686
25,943
Intangible assets
81,705
101,822
Goodwill
218,432
223,021
Deferred income tax assets
15,202
13,932
340,274
370,964
$
670,400
$
674,624
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
59,507
$
71,506
Income taxes payable
3,589
-
Dividends payable
10,224
8,889
Provisions
3,295
5,588
Deferred revenue
87,409
80,614
Lease obligations
7,032
7,941
171,056
174,538
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
2,420
2,949
Deferred income tax liabilities
12,272
13,392
Deferred revenue
5,307
9,111
Net employee defined-benefit obligation
2,443
2,663
Lease obligations
13,453
17,660
35,895
45,775
206,951
220,313
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
107,032
106,470
Contributed surplus
8,406
7,406
Retained earnings
374,861
355,019
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(26,850)
(14,584)
463,449
454,311
$
670,400
$
674,624
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months
Nine months
Periods ended July 31
2022
2021
2022
2021