Enghouse Systems' (TSE:ENGH) Dividend Will Be Increased To CA$0.26

The board of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$0.26 on the 31st of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 3.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Enghouse Systems' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Enghouse Systems' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 74% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Enghouse Systems Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CA$0.16 total annually to CA$1.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Enghouse Systems hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Growth of 1.8% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

We Really Like Enghouse Systems' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 Enghouse Systems analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Enghouse Systems not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

