Engineered Fluids Market size worth $ 2,038.02 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8.98% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Superior properties of the engineered fluid and environment-friendly properties of engineered fluids are the factors that help to grow the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Engineered Fluids Market" By Type (Lubricants, Solvents, Heat Transfer Fluids), By End-User (Electronics and Semiconductors, Automotive, Oil and Gas), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Engineered Fluids Market size was valued at USD 1,021.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,038.02 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.98% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=7750

Browse in-depth TOC on "Engineered Fluids Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Engineered Fluids Market Overview

Over the previous period, almost every industry in the world has suffered a setback due to covid-19. It is ascribed to severe disruptions in their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations due to various precautionary lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governments worldwide. Furthermore, consumer demand has decreased as people are now more focused on the removal of non-essential expenses from their budgets since the general economic situation of most people is impacted by the outbreak. Over the forecast period, the factors are likely to weigh on the global Engineered Engineered Fluids Market's revenue trajectory. The global Engineered Fluids Market may revive as various governing agencies start to lift these enforced lockdowns.

Superior properties of the engineered fluid and environment-friendly properties of engineered fluids are the factors that help the expansion of the market. The market is driven by the factors like amplified thermal management issues in the industries of electronics & semiconductors, automotive, and aerospace. These properties enable fluorinated to perform below extreme conditions such as high pressure, oxidation-prone environment, and high temperature operating conditions. However, the High Cost of Technology Development and Manufacturing of Engineered Fluids is a restraint factor for this market.

The increasing application of engineered fluids in several end-use industries is one of the factors anticipated to boost the global Engineered Fluids Market. It is mainly due to the exceptional properties of these fluids. Some of the prominent properties of engineered fluids contain chemical stability, non-toxicity, and excellent compatibility with a wide range of metals, plastics, and elastomers. Engineered fluids are used to reduce friction between machine parts. Some of the prime applications of engineered fluids are electronics cooling, heating chamber, cleaning, and wafer handling. The numerous applications of engineered fluids will drive the global Engineered Fluids Market. Apart from this, engineered fluids help in reducing global warming potential that does not produce an adverse impact on the environment. This will boost the global Engineered Fluids Market shortly.

Key Developments

  • February 2017: Chemours opened a new production facility at its Christi plant in Ingleside, Texas (US). This will triple the company's capacity for the HFO-1234yf-based-products and make it a world leader in low global warming potential products.

  • February 2017, Solvay acquired Energain Technology from DuPont, thereby, expanding its product portfolio catering to the battery production industry. This acquisition will boost Solvay's technological roadmap in the battery production industry.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Solvay SA, The Chemours Company, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Halopolymer, F2 Chemicals, Lubrilog Lubrication Engineering, IKV Tribology, Nye lubricants, Interflon, and Asahi Glass Company.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Engineered Fluids Market On the basis of Type, End-User, and Geography.

  • Engineered Fluids Market, By Type

  • Engineered Fluids Market, By End-User

  • Engineered Fluids Market by Geography

Visualize Engineered Fluids Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

